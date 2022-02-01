Lotofácil had a hit from RJ; earned BRL 1.6 million

Lotofácil had a single winning bet in the 2436 contest. The draw was held last night, Monday (31) in São Paulo.

Lotofácil Result

Dozens drawn: 02, 03, 04, 06, 08, 09, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21 and 23.



The total prize of R$ 1,667,790.65 is from the city of Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

What are the cities of the Lotofácil winners?

RIO DE JANEIRO/RJ was awarded the prize for 15 hits by Lotofácil.

Lotofácil’s general prize table

hits number of hits Award 15 1 BRL 1,667,790.65 14 348 BRL 1,435.54 13 10,582 BRL 25.00 12 115,383 BRL 10.00 11 588,961 BRL 5.00

What was the fundraising for Lotofácil’s 2436 contest?

The collection with this Lotofácil contest was BRL 18,929,690.00.

How to play in Lotofácil?

At Lotofácil you can bet up to 15 numbers and can compete for millionaire prizes. You can also let the system pick the numbers for you on Surpresinha and/or continue your game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests on Teimosinha.



Caixa Online Lotteries

You can also place your bet at lottery houses and banking correspondents or online through the Caixa’s official betting site Federal Economics and if luck is on your side, you will be the next winner.

What is the probability of winning the Lotofácil?

At Lotofácil, you have 1 chance in 3,268,760 to hit the jackpot and cash in that big jackpot to take a vacation with your family with a pocket full.

