Low-income families will pay less in February

Vulnerable people will have the cheapest electricity bill in February. The National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) announced last Friday (28) that it will apply the green flag to beneficiaries of the Social Electric Energy Tariff this month. Check the details now!

Read more: In which situations can an INSS insured lose the benefit? Discover 6 of them now

How to get the social tariff of the energy bill?

Enrollment will be carried out automatically, so it will not be necessary to bring documents to the electricity distributor. People covered by the social tariff will be those who meet the following requirements:

They are registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) with a per capita income of up to half a minimum wage (R$ 606) per person;

The green flag will also be valid for families that receive up to three minimum wages, if there is a person with a disability or illness who frequently needs appliances that consume electricity;

In addition, people with disabilities and elderly people aged 65 and over who are beneficiaries of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) will also be included and covered by the green flag.

How does the green flag work?

The tariff flag system was created by ANEEL. There are three colors (yellow, red or green), which indicate whether the energy will cost more or less, according to the generation conditions.

Thus, under the green flag there is no increase in the energy tariff, while under the yellow flag there is an addition of R$ 0.010 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) consumed. In the red flag, the value of the increase is R$ 0.030 for each kWh.

Flag focused on the situation of water scarcity

The Ministry of Mines and Energy created the flag of water scarcity in order to meet the costs of energy production in periods of water crisis. For this reason, it is already defined that this will be the current flag until the month of April for other consumers. Therefore, there will be an increase of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed.

Did you like the content? Click here and read more articles like this on Escola Educação!