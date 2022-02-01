Man amputates his own penis after psychotic break caused by cannabis

Last Sunday (30), a medical team reported on Journal of Medical Case Reports an eccentric event: a man in Thailand cut his penis off after a psychotic break caused by cannabis. Because of what happened, he had to undergo surgery to try to save what was left of the sexual organ (penoplasty).

According to the report, after smoking 2 g of cannabis in a glass device, the Thai man began to experience sharp pains in his penis. To stop the pain, the man tried to trim the skin of the penis a few times with the help of scissors, but ended up amputating the organ completely.

Despite having no history of psychiatric illness or other mental health issues, the patient even reported that his glans appeared distorted. At the hospital, the team managed to staunch the blood, but were unable to reattach the penis because the organ was deemed unsuitable for reconstruction. “The remaining penile stump was 2 centimeters long, with loss of all skin. The amputated part of the penis was contaminated with ants,” the article describes.

Man cuts his own penis off after psychotic break caused by cannabis (Image: Prostock-studio/envato)

The team did tests to identify other substances, but the Thai’s organism pointed only to cannabis. After psychiatric evaluations, the patient indicated visual and auditory hallucinations. His diagnosis was cannabis-induced psychosis, which scientists say is a rare adverse effect of the substance, with just 100 cases in the last 20 years.

Regarding the pain that took over the boy’s reproductive organ, doctors believe it is a case of priapism, which consists of a lasting and painful erection.

Source: Journal of Medical Case Reports