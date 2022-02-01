Man Builds Giant Power Bank With Charge For 5,000 Cell Phones | Cell

The power bank, a device with a battery that allows you to recharge other devices, is ideal for keeping cell phones on throughout the day. Frustrated with having a smaller-capacity device than his friends, video presenter Handy Geng ended up creating the world’s largest power bank. The invention can charge 5,000 smartphones with 3,000 mAh batteries — estimated capacity of the iPhone 13, for example.

Dubbed the “super large mega power bank” – something like “super mega huge power bank” -, the accessory replaces 900 full-size chargers. Its power is an absurd 27 million mAh. By way of comparison, an excellent power bank nowadays has 20,000 mAh.

In this way, the Chinese can charge from laptops to electric bicycles on the device, in addition to turning on TVs and washing machines in a remote place, as he demonstrated in a video.

In a do-it-yourself style, the video shows Handy Geng building his invention from scratch, from installing a powerful Bosch battery pack (like those in a car) to finishing a design similar to the iPod Nano. The accessory is equipped with a few switches and no less than 60 outlets, so you don’t miss out on the chance to charge multiple devices at once.

Successful in proving that his invention works, Handy Geng makes no secret of how difficult it is to transport his “portable” charger. The power bank is a colossus that measures 1.80 m long by 1.20 m wide and 30 cm high. To transport the device around town, Geng had to build a base with wheels and use a rope to pull it.

