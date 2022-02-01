Man dies after discovering wart in tattoo session

A young man in his 20s has died in the United States after being diagnosed with melanoma, a serious skin cancer, after a tattoo session. According to the British tabloid The Mirror, Tom Linton wanted to celebrate his 18th birthday with an intervention on his arm and, during the process, the artist responsible for the drawing drew attention to a “strange” wart on the young man’s skin. Now, the family struggles to raise awareness of the disease.

Tom’s mother Amanda Linton, 48, explained to Chronicle Live that when Tom was told about the wart, he didn’t think much of it at first. “For his 18th birthday, he wanted this tattoo. I was a little against it, but he wanted it,” she recalled. The tattoo artist noticed the sign and warned Tom to see a doctor. “Tom never told me about it, he was 18 and so happy with this tattoo that the wart was the least of his worries.”

However, around Christmas 2019, Tom started feeling sick and losing weight. He suffered severe chest pain and was rushed to the emergency room. At the time, he already had some spots on his body that drew the attention of doctors.

“Tom didn’t look well and he started to develop these little blue spots on his chest. The doctor said he had never seen anything like it in his life and sent him for an examination,” the mother recalled.

The family said they were often looking for doctors, but didn’t understand what was wrong with Tom until he passed out. “He said he was going to go bowling with his friends, but he didn’t seem well. I had a horrible feeling that something was going to happen. Then I got a call from Tom. He said, ‘Mom, I’m in the hospital,’ he had passed out. “

After carrying out tests, doctors realized that Tom had cancer of the liver, kidneys and lungs. A biopsy of the blue dots was performed and he was diagnosed with cancer. The news came in January 2020, and a few months later, Tom died.

The story caught the attention of the international press in recent days after the family fulfilled the young man’s last wish: to raise awareness about the disease. Alongside the charity MelanomaMe, the family is organizing Tom’s Fest, whose aim is to honor the life of the young man and warn the population about the danger of melanoma.

According to Amanda, Tom “touched the hearts of everyone he met” and is still a big part of people’s lives. “We want to keep Tom’s legacy alive, but above all, we want to keep the promise we made to him,” the mother said.