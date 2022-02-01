Mantega admits error in Dilma’s administration and denies that he will be Lula’s minister

Former finance minister Guido Mantega ruled out today the possibility of participating in a possible government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He also admitted to having made mistakes in the conduct of economic policy, citing the case of intervention in the electricity sector to reduce the electricity bill, in 2012, during the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government. The statements were given in an interview with Bloomberg.

I don’t intend to go back. The economy has cycles; you get the good part, but if the economy doesn’t work, it’s the minister’s fault. I was in government for 12 years straight. I already gave my share.

Guido Mantega, former Minister of Finance

Mantega was Minister of Planning in the first Lula government and took over the Ministry of Finance in 2006, at the end of his term. He held the position until January 2015, leaving a few months before the impeachment of former president Dilma.

The former minister denied that he intends to develop an economic program exclusively for the PT. “Lula will have many political alliances, you cannot govern alone,” he said. “After the group of parties is confirmed, you will start to discuss a program that has to be accepted by everyone, it cannot be a program imposed by the PT”.

To Bloomberg, M.old acknowledged some errors in Dilma’s economic policy, during the period in which she led the economic team. He cited the government’s intervention in the energy sector, in 2012, to lower the electricity bill. After the intervention, there was a tariff, which made the electricity bill skyrocket.

That [corte na conta de luz] did not work. Eletrobras shares went down, and you had a lot of investors in Eletrobras. In fact, I think we made a mistake there.

Guido Mantega

For the former minister, Brazil will need a major infrastructure investment plan for 2023, similar to the one proposed by Joe Biden’s administration in the United States, to get the economy out of the crisis in the midst of an adverse international scenario.

He says that the increase in interest rates by the Fed (the US central bank), added to the slowdown in China’s growth, will make Brazil’s recovery more difficult in the coming years. The combination, says Mantega, is “potentially deadly for the economy.”