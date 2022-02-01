Market analysts raise 2022 inflation estimate to 5.38% | Economy

For the third week in a row, financial market economists raised their inflation estimate for 2022, which it went from 5.15% to 5.38%.

The information is contained in the “Focus” report, released this Monday (31) by the Central Bank (BC). The data was collected last week, in a survey of more than 100 financial institutions.

Inflation Market expectations for the 2022 IPCA Source: Central Bank

If the forecast is confirmed, it will be the second year in a row that the inflation target has been exceeded. In 2021, the IPCA totaled 10.06%, the highest since 2015.

The BC president, Roberto Campos Neto, assessed, in an open letter, that the rise in commodity prices (basic products, such as food and oil), energy and lack of inputs led the country to exceed the target.

In 2022, the central inflation target for 2022 is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates between 2% and 5%. With the new high, the market forecast moves further away from the target ceiling.

The objective was set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic.

For 2023, the financial market increased from 3.40% to 3.50% the inflation estimate. For next year, the inflation target was set at 3.25%, and it will be considered formally fulfilled if it fluctuates between 1.75% and 4.75%.

For the level of activity, the financial market raised its GDP growth forecast for this year, which increased from 0.29% to 0.30%.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

For 2023, the market lowered the expectation of a rise in GDP from 1.69% to 1.55%.

The financial market maintained its expectations for the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, at 11.75% per year to the end of 2022which presupposes an increase in the basic interest rate of the economy this year.

For this week, when the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets, analysts expect an increase from 9.25% to 10.75% per year. It will be the first time in about four and a half years that the rate has reached the double-digit level.

As for the end of 2023, market expectations for the Selic rate remained stable at 8% per year. Thus, the financial market continues to estimate a drop in interest rates next year.

Dollar : the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2022 remained at BRL 5.60. By the end of 2023, it was stable at R$5.50 per dollar.

: the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2022 remained at BRL 5.60. By the end of 2023, it was stable at R$5.50 per dollar. Trade balance : for the balance of trade (result of total exports minus imports), the projection in 2022 rose from US$ 56 billion to US$ 57.20 billion of positive result. For next year, the estimate of market experts rose from US$ 50.65 billion to a US$ 51 billion surplus.

: for the balance of trade (result of total exports minus imports), the projection in 2022 rose from US$ 56 billion to US$ 57.20 billion of positive result. For next year, the estimate of market experts rose from US$ 50.65 billion to a US$ 51 billion surplus. Foreign investment: the report’s forecast for the inflow of foreign direct investment into Brazil this year grew from US$ 58 billion to US$ 60 billion. For 2023, the estimate remained at US$ 70 billion in income.