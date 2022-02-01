Martin will be surprised at the direction of the characters

The Elden Ring mythology was written by Hidetaka Miyazaki in partnership with George RR Martin, but final plot decisions were left to FromSoftware. It seems that the creator of Game of Thrones will be “shocked” by the directions that some characters will take, according to the Japanese director.

Speaking to GameInformer, Miyazaki said he suspects Martin is expecting something “a little more human” with “traditional drama”, as the characters created by both in early drafts were “human and heroic, but flawed in their journeys and adventures”. . With that, the studio’s job was to take that cast and “twist” them.

When Martin wrote these characters, and when he provided this origin story for the world of Elden Ring, these demigods were much closer to their original form, and perhaps closer to human form at that time. So it was more up to us to interpret that and say, “how did they become such inhuman monsters? And how did the broken shards of the Elven Ring and its power affect them?” If we get a chance to show this to Martin, I think he might be a little shocked.

Elden Ring arrives in February 25th to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Elden Ring bosses will be different from Dark Souls

