Maxi Income case helps push real estate funds down in January; FII Autonomy leads gains and XP Macaé has the biggest loss

After the strong appreciation in December 2021, when it rose 8%, the IFIX – an index that brings together the main real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – ended the first month of 2022 with a drop of 1%. Autonomy Edifícios Corporativos (AIEC11) was the positive highlight in January and XP Macaé (XPCM11), the negative. None of them, however, was more commented than the Maxi Renda (MXRF11) in the period.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The largest real estate fund in the country in terms of number of shareholders – 488 thousand – Maxi Renda had its dividend distribution questioned by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). By a majority of votes, the council of the municipality understood, at the end of last year, that a real estate fund cannot distribute more dividends than the profit accumulated by the portfolio. The position was announced on January 25th.

The analysis was based on Maxi Renda’s financial statements, between 2014 and 2020, a period in which the fund even presented an accounting loss and, even so, continued with the distribution of dividends. This Friday (31), Maxi Renda rose again and interrupted a sequence of four down sessions.

“This is a decision by Maxi Renda, but the market is starting to mirror this practice in other funds in the industry”, said André Masetti, manager of XP Asset, in the program League of FIIs, of InfoMoney. “That is, if the decision is actually implemented, everyone is evaluating which funds can be reached”.

In the opinion of Marx Gonçalves, an analyst at Nord Research, in general, the Maxi Renda case has not had such a significant impact on the shares of other real estate funds so far.

“Certainly the issue contributed to a poor performance of real estate funds at the end of January, but not as significantly as it occurred in 2021, with the threat of taxation of dividends from FIIs”, evaluates the analyst.

At least for now, he says that other factors still exert a greater influence on the price of real estate funds. The analyst cites fiscal and electoral uncertainties, which affect the mood of the entire equity market, and the cycle of high interest rates.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In 2021, the basic interest rate of the national economy, the Selic, rose from 2% to 9.25% per year. The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets this week and the market expects a new rise of 1.5 percentage points.

“The process of increasing the Selic rate ends up influencing the real estate fund market, which loses its attractiveness in relation to fixed income”, recalls Gonçalves. “Investor migration puts pressure on FIIs’ quotas,” he says.

Naturally shielded from variations in inflation and interest rates, “paper” funds, which invest in fixed income securities and real estate receivables, stood out in the list of segments with the best performance in January. Shopping mall and corporate slab funds appear at the other end of the list, with an average devaluation of 3.5%.

Segment Change in January (%) Titles and Val. Mob. -0.07 Hybrid -0.85 Others -0.96 Logistics -1.97 Corporate Slabs -3.55 malls -3.56

Source: InfoMoney – (01/31/2022)

Of the 104 real estate funds that make up Ifix, 48 ended January in the positive field. Autonomy Edifícios Corporativos (AIEC11) was the highlight of the list, with an increase of 6.6% in the period.

Check out the biggest gains in real estate funds in January 2022:

ticker Background Segment Change in January (%) AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs 6.60 URPR11 Urca Prime Income Others 5.95 VGHF11 Valora Hedge Fund Titles and Val. Mob. 4.38 REC11 Receivables Titles and Val. Mob. 4.32 GGRC11 GGR Covepi Income Logistics 4.23

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends.

Source: Economatica (01/31/2022)

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In January, Autonomy Edifícios announced a favorable opinion in a dispute it had with the lessee Dow Brasil, linked to the chemical industry, which asked for a change in the index of the lease agreement.

The company occupies tower D of the Rochaverá Diamond Tower, a 14,000-square-meter building located on Avenida Chucri Zaidan, in São Paulo (SP).

In January of last year, the lease agreement was readjusted by approximately 23%, a percentage corresponding to the then General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) accumulated in 12 months.

Dissatisfied with the increase, Dow Brasil asked an arbitration court to change the contract’s index from the IGP-M to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). The fund claimed that, due to the characteristics of the contract, the change would not be allowed.

In a notice to the market on the 18th, Autonomy confirmed the favorable opinion of the arbitration court and the release of part of the R$ 3.5 million, amount withheld during the process. On that day, the fund rose almost 10% throughout the session and closed with a high of 6.35%.

With a drop of almost 14%, XP Corporate Macaé (XPCM11) topped the list of the biggest drops in January.

Check out the biggest declines in real estate funds in January 2022:

ticker Background Sector Change in January(%) XPCM11 XP Corporate Macaé Corporate Slabs -13.88 HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping malls -12.74 RBRF11 RBR Alpha Titles and Val. Mob. -8.74 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others -8.45 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs -8.13

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Source: Economatica (01/31/2022)

In 12 months, XP Macaé accumulates losses of more than 60%. The fund’s portfolio consists of a single property that was vacated in December 2020 and since then the fund’s vacancy has been at 100%.

At the end of last year, The Corporate, located on Avenida Prefeito Aristeu Ferreira da Silva, in Bairro Novo Cavaleiros, municipality of Macaé (RJ), was reevaluated and had its value reduced by 20%.

“As much as the asset in Macaé has some technical quality, the region in which it is located is going through an extremely challenging period”, pointed out a report by Itaú BBA signed by Larissa Nappo, an analyst at the institution. “Having a quality portfolio, well located and with top tenants helps to generate value over time”, concludes the document.

Related