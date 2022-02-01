Mexican buying and selling company to generate 1,000 jobs in Rio | Economy

Mexican buying and selling company will generate 1,000 jobs in Riocredit: Alexandre Macieira/Riotur

Rio – A Mexican startup for the purchase and sale of used and used vehicles called Kavak is the newest company to arrive in Rio de Janeiro, where it will invest R$ 550 million to establish its operations.

The company’s plan is to build an inventory of more than 4,000 vehicles in up to a year and inaugurate 11 new physical support spaces over the next few months, initially in the state capital, with expansion to the entire state. The forecast is to create 1,000 new jobs.

“Rio de Janeiro has been attracting more and more companies from the most diversified sectors. With an environment of credibility and institutional predictability, the state is once again a center for attracting national and international businesses, and the population is the one who benefits most from this movement, with the generation of jobs and income”, evaluates the governor Cláudio Castro.

As of this Monday, the 31st, Kavak will operate a website and app in Rio de Janeiro and next Monday, the 7th, it will open two physical stores in the city. One at Botafogo Praia Shopping, in the South Zone, and another at Shopping Nova América, in the North Zone.

For the secretary of Economic Development, Energy and International Relations, Vinicius Farah, who received company executives in December last year, this is a clear demonstration of the resumption of economic growth in the state.