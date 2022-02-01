Mexican used car startup Kavak arrives in Rio de Janeiro – Link

After debuting in São Paulo in July last year, Mexican startup Kavak is expanding its operation across Brazil. The company announced this Monday, 31st, the expansion of the service for buying and selling used and used cars to the city of Rio de Janeiro – the plan is to invest R$ 550 million in the state next year, offering an inventory of around than 4 thousand vehicles.

Kavak will open two physical stores in the city in February, at Botafogo Praia Shopping (south zone) and at Shopping Nova América (north zone). After launching the service in the capital, the company’s focus will be to encompass the entire metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro.

According to Roger Laughlin, co-founder and executive president of Kavak in Brazil, the allocation of BRL 550 million to the state is part of the BRL 2.5 billion announced as an initial investment in Brazil in July 2021.

“The reception of the Brazilian market in recent months has exceeded our expectations. This gave us confidence to expand to Rio de Janeiro, which is the second largest market in the country and also suffers from informality and lack of transparency in the used car segment”, explains the executive, in an interview with Estadão.

Roger Laughlin, co-founder and CEO of Kavak in Brazil

Laughlin says that Kavak already has 100 employees in Rio de Janeiro – by the end of the year, the goal is to generate 1,000 new jobs. The startup plans to open 11 new physical support spaces over the next few months.

In parallel with the expansion in Rio, Kavak intends to consolidate its operations in São Paulo. Today, the company is present in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, in addition to Sorocaba and Campinas. Altogether, there are 20 stores, 10,000 cars and 2,000 employees in the state – when it officially arrived in Brazil last year, the company had six stores, 2,500 vehicles and 500 employees.

“We currently have a capillarity in São Paulo that allows the customer to always have a Kavak less than 20 minutes away”, says Laughlin. According to him, still this year the company should reach new cities in São Paulo and also new capitals in other Brazilian states.

Founded in 2016, Kavak is a kind of Loft of the car market: it buys and sells used cars on a digital platform. With its own workshop, the company completely reconditions the car before putting it up for sale on the website – the buyer can finance it in the same system, and the car has a two-year warranty and maintenance. In addition to Mexico and Brazil, the startup maintains operations in Argentina.