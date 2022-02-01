Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Purchase To Be Investigated By US Government

The FTC will be responsible for assessing whether the acquisition does not jeopardize market competitiveness

Announced on January 18th, Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard will be investigated by US authorities before it can be completed. THE Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the country will analyze the acquisition and its impacts, including the power to cripple the entire business if it judges it to be harmful to consumers.

While traditionally acquisitions from the tech world need to pass through the scrutiny of the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the FTC has emerged as a “harder” alternative in recent times. The change in government criteria came about as a result of concerns about the impacts of acquisitions made by technology giants such as Google and Facebook.

Under the presidency of Lina Khan, the FTC has adopted more critical stances on purchases and has erected barriers against many of them. Recently, the entity filed lawsuits to block NVIDIA’s purchase of ARM, as well as to block Lockheed’s acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Microsoft must present guarantees that it will not harm the market

According to the WCCFTech website, while Microsoft must undergo a careful analysis before it can become the owner of Activision Blizzard, members of the US Congress have already stated that the company presented positive guarantees about the result of the union. It is anticipated that in order to receive FTC approval, the company will have to prove its commitment to keeping the market competitive — which could be done by ensuring that Call of Duty will remain a cross-platform title, for example.

One thing that could help the company get regulatory approval is Sony’s recent acquisition of Bungie. Microsoft can use this as an argument to show that the competition between her and her rivals remains strong and that it is not the only name to have the necessary economic power to bet on expansions.



The forecast is that the entire process necessary to finalize the purchase of Activision Blizzard be closed by mid-2023. If the FTC (or other regulatory body) opposes the deal and it has to be blocked, Microsoft will have to pay between $2 billion and $3 billion to the publisher.

