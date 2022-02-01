Moïse was killed after charging R$ 200 for unpaid working days, says Alerj commission | Rio de Janeiro

the Congolese Moise Kabamgabe was beaten to death after charging BRL 200 for two unpaid working days. The information is from the State Rep. Dani Monteiro (Psol), president of the Human Rights Commission of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj).

“Moïse went to charge two days of work at the kiosk, and that is equivalent to R$ 200”, reported the parliamentarian, on the morning of this Tuesday (1st).

“Is black life worth R$200?”, asked the activist Mônica Cunha.

Agents of the Homicide Police Station (DH) in Rio should hear, this afternoon, the owner of the kiosk. At the end of the morning, lawyers representing the establishment arrived at DH, in Barra. They didn’t want to talk to the press.

Black movement activists staged a protest outside the police station.

“It could be me, it could be him, it could be anyone here,” he said. Claudia Vitalinistate president of the Union of Blacks and Women for Equality.

In testimony, witnesses stated that Moïse asked not to be killed while being beaten. One of the lines of investigation investigated by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), which is investigating the case, is that the men who beat him were security guards at the kiosk.