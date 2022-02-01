Money should not be idolized, says the pope

Vatican, 01 Feb. 22 / 09:35 am (ACI).- Pope Francis spoke yesterday, January 31, about the importance of putting money to “good use” so as not to idolize it or remain enslaved to material goods.

“The Bible does not demonize money, but it invites us to use it correctly, not to be its slaves, not to idolize it, it is not easy,” the pope said as he received a delegation from the Italian Federal Revenue on Monday in the Vatican.

Francis said that in the Bible there are different references to paying taxes and highlighted the example of Zacchaeus and Saint Matthew in the Gospel.

On the one hand, the Pope highlighted that the Gospel of Saint Luke (Lk 19,1-10) describes the scandal caused by the conversion of Zacchaeus when he met Jesus Christ in Jericho and added that this episode describes “the conversion of a man who did not he only recognizes his own sin of having defrauded the poor, but above all he understands that the logic of accumulating for himself has isolated him from others. Therefore, he gives back and shares. The gratuitous love of Jesus touched his heart when he wanted to go directly to the your home”.

In addition, the Pope recalled the vocation of Saint Matthew (Mt 9,9-13), which was represented in a famous painting by the Italian painter Caravaggio that “immortalizes the moment when Jesus reaches out to him and calls him”.

“From that moment, Matthew’s life is no longer the same: it is illuminated and warmed by the presence of Christ. And sometimes, when we pray to the Lord to make a decision, we ask for the grace to enlighten us – and we must always do this – but we do not always ask for another grace: to warm our hearts”.

According to the Pope, “a good decision needs two things: a clear mind and a warm heart, warmed by love”.

“Maybe Mateus continued using and managing his own goods, and perhaps those of others, but certainly with a different logic: that of service to the needy and sharing with his brothers, as Mestre taught him”, he said.

When talking about tithing, the pope explained that for the Levites “it served to mature two truths in the conscience of the people: that of not being self-sufficient, because salvation comes from God; that of being responsible for one another, starting with the most needy.”

Francis then highlighted in his speech the importance of the principles of legality, impartiality and transparency, which are a valuable compass.

As for legality, the pope said that it is fundamental because “legality protects everyone” and explained that “taxes are a sign of legality and justice” because “they must favor the redistribution of wealth, protecting the dignity of the poor and the least, who are always in danger of being crushed by the powerful”, for “when taxes are just, they are for the common good”.

Finally, the Pope lamented “the cases of tax evasion, illicit payments and widespread illegality” and highlighted that there is also “the honesty of many people who do not shun their obligations, who pay their debts and thus contribute to the common good. The scourge of evasion is answered by the simple righteousness of many taxpayers, and this is a model of social justice.”

“May São Mateus take care of them and support their commitment to the path of legality, impartiality and transparency. It is not easy, but you can teach us this: work so that we all understand you. This is important”, concluded the pope.

