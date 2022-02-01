Monte Verde, in MG, is elected the 6th most welcoming place in the world – Casa Vogue

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Monte Verde, in MG, is elected the 6th most welcoming place in the world – Casa Vogue 5 Views

The district of Monte Verde, in Camanducaia, Minas Gerais, was elected the sixth most welcoming destination in the world. The location, which is in Serra da Mantiqueira, rose three positions in relation to the 2020 survey, when it won the ninth position.

Monte Verde is elected one of the 10 most welcoming destinations in the world (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

(Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Minas Gerais hospitality won over Brazilian and foreign tourists who evaluated various aspects, such as food, accommodation and leisure, through the Traveler Review Awards 2022, awarded by the booking site Booking. Qualification is only made by users who have actually stayed in accommodation or rented a car through the platform.

With bucolic airs, Monte Verde is the ideal place for those who love romance and enjoy nature. In addition to the trails, viewpoints and fauna, the destination offers surprising gastronomic experiences to visitors, with restaurants specializing in different cuisines.

At the top of the international ranking are locations in Italy, Slovenia and Taiwan. Check out the full list below:

10. Hoi An, Vietnam

Monte Verde is elected one of the 10 most welcoming destinations in the world (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

9. Ponta Delgada, Azores, in Portugal

Monte Verde is elected one of the 10 most welcoming destinations in the world (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

8. Nusa Lembongan, Indonesia

Monte Verde is elected one of the 10 most welcoming destinations in the world (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

7. Bruges, Belgium

Monte Verde is elected one of the 10 most welcoming destinations in the world (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

6. Monte Verde, in Brazil

Monte Verde is elected one of the 10 most welcoming destinations in the world (Photo: Disclosure)

(Photo: Publicity)

5. Toledo, Spain

Monte Verde is elected one of the 10 most welcoming destinations in the world (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

4. Nafplio, Greece

Monte Verde is elected one of the 10 most welcoming destinations in the world (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

3. Taitung City, Taiwan

Monte Verde is elected one of the 10 most welcoming destinations in the world (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

2. Bled, Slovenia

Monte Verde is elected one of the 10 most welcoming destinations in the world (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

1. Matera, Italy

Monte Verde is elected one of the 10 most welcoming destinations in the world (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Which destination would you like to visit?

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

At the opening of the Judiciary’s year, Fux says that the Supreme wants an election marked by stability and tolerance | Politics

Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said this Tuesday (1st), at …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved