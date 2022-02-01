Monte Verde, in MG, is elected the 6th most welcoming place in the world – Casa Vogue

+



The district of Monte Verde, in Camanducaia, Minas Gerais, was elected the sixth most welcoming destination in the world. The location, which is in Serra da Mantiqueira, rose three positions in relation to the 2020 survey, when it won the ninth position.

(Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Minas Gerais hospitality won over Brazilian and foreign tourists who evaluated various aspects, such as food, accommodation and leisure, through the Traveler Review Awards 2022, awarded by the booking site Booking. Qualification is only made by users who have actually stayed in accommodation or rented a car through the platform.

With bucolic airs, Monte Verde is the ideal place for those who love romance and enjoy nature. In addition to the trails, viewpoints and fauna, the destination offers surprising gastronomic experiences to visitors, with restaurants specializing in different cuisines.

At the top of the international ranking are locations in Italy, Slovenia and Taiwan. Check out the full list below:

10. Hoi An, Vietnam

(Photo: Getty Images)

9. Ponta Delgada, Azores, in Portugal

(Photo: Getty Images)

8. Nusa Lembongan, Indonesia

(Photo: Getty Images)

7. Bruges, Belgium

(Photo: Getty Images)

6. Monte Verde, in Brazil

(Photo: Publicity)

5. Toledo, Spain

(Photo: Getty Images)

4. Nafplio, Greece

(Photo: Getty Images)

3. Taitung City, Taiwan

(Photo: Getty Images)

2. Bled, Slovenia

(Photo: Getty Images)

1. Matera, Italy

(Photo: Getty Images)

