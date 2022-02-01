Monte Verde, in the interior of Minas, is the sixth most welcoming destination in the world, points out platform – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Ricardo Cozo/ Secretary of Tourism of Minas Gerais











The district of Monte Verde, in Camanducaia, in the southern region of Minas Gerais, was internationally recognized for its Booking.com and is among the 10 most welcoming cities in the world, in sixth position. The ranking was released this month by the platform.

The publication classified Monte Verde as the “Switzerland of Brazil”, due to its undeniable climate and European style. “This quaint, picturesque town is sure to bring romance to anyone, but is also ideal for any mountaineer or nature enthusiast who is eager to tackle the six summits that the area is home to.”

With 71 years of existence and a population of 4,132 people, according to IBGE data, Monte Verde is located 30 kilometers from the seat of the municipality of Camanducaia and 484 kilometers from the capital Belo Horizonte, with access via BR-381.

The district is famous for the trails through the nearby hills and mountains, in addition to the wealth of tourist attractions, experiences and cuisine from Minas Gerais.

Altogether, the list was composed by voting from more than 232 million traveler reviews in the last year. The ranking took into account the concentrations of accommodations that won the Traveler Review Awards, that is, the best evaluated according to their hospitality in 2022.

Monte Verde was behind the cities Matera (Italy), Bled (Slovenia), Taitung City (Taiwan), Nafplio (Greece) and Toledo (Spain). The mining town was ahead of Bruges (Belgium), Nusa Lembongan (Indonesia), Ponta Delgada (Azores, Portugal) and Hoi An (Vietnam).