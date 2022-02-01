Moro consultancy took US$16 million from Petrobras supplier

the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal received approximately BRL 87.5 million, at the current price, to act in the restructuring of the Diamond Offshore Drilling company, which entered in April 2020 with a request for judicial reorganization in the Texas court, in the United States. The company is a supplier to Petrobras and currently operates two platforms in Brazil. The judicial reorganization process ended in April 2021 – five months after Alvarez & Marsal announced former Justice Minister Sergio Moro as a “partner-director” in Washington, also in the United States.
The amount of 16.5 million dollars paid by Diamond Offshore Drilling to the consultancy is contained in court documents to which the intercept had access. The figure is higher than the one presented by Alvarez & Marsal to the Federal Audit Court, the TCU, regarding its billings in Brazil. In total, the consultancy said it received BRL 83.5 million in the country between 2013 and 2021.
Of the total received in the Diamond Offshore Drilling case, US$5.3 million — equivalent to 32% of the total amount — was paid after November 2020, the month in which Moro started working at the consultancy. In a document attached to the Texas court case, CEO Marc Edwards says that “about 20%” of Diamond Offshore’s 2019 revenue came from contracts with Petrobras.
In its most recent quarterly balance sheet, Diamond Offshore Drilling cites a tax dispute in Brazil in which the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury questions Petrobras in relation to the collection of taxes on contracts for chartering vessels and providing services, such as what the American company owns. Petrobras emerged victorious from the process in the Administrative Council of Federal Resources, an administrative body linked to the Ministry of Economy. Now, the dispute will take place in the Judiciary.
Diamond Offshore Drilling estimated that the impact, in case of defeat, could be up to 90 million dollars, according to a document signed by an Alvarez & Marsal director attached to the bankruptcy process. “We intend to defend our position vigorously; however, litigation is inherently unpredictable, and the final outcome or effect of any decision, process or action cannot be accurately predicted.
Alvarez & Marsal works in several cases of companies that were investigated by the Lava Jato operation, such as the Odebrecht Group, the construction companies OAS and Queiroz Galvão, the BVA bank, the Agroserra Group and the Enseada shipyard — a consortium between Odebrecht, Kawasaki, OAS and UTC.
The accounts attached to the Texas court case show that several of the services provided by the consultancy to Diamond Offshore Drilling concern Brazil. These documents include timesheets for company employees in offices in the United States and here, who have produced analysis and research for Diamond Offshore Drilling.
In none of the documents is the name of former minister Moro mentioned. He was hired in November 2020, seven months after leaving the post of Justice Minister of Jair Bolsonaro, from the PL. For 11 months, he received the equivalent of US$58,000 in salary to “find the best solutions for the complex challenges involving the areas of Disputes and Investigations, governance and compliance”, adding “his legal and investigative expertise, in addition to his experience in the governmental sphere, to our clients’ projects at this important moment of corporate governance maturity, not only in Brazil but in the world”, wrote on LinkedIn the general director of Alvarez & Marsal Brasil, Marcelo Gomes, when announcing the hiring of Moro as “managing partner”.
Last Friday, January 28, the former judge said he received the equivalent of about R$3.46 million during his time at Alvarez & Marsal. In a live on the same day, he stated that he “never received a penny from Odebrecht”. Sought by the Intercept, the former judge again stated that he “did not work or receive from the judicial recovery sector of the American company” and that his contract was “with A&M disputes and investigations, which has another CNPJ”. Alvarez & Marsal did not respond to our contact until the publication of this report.
Moro’s performance in the consultancy is the subject of an investigation by the Federal Court of Auditors on suspicion of conflict of interest. Even though he disclosed how much he took from the company for about a year of work, it is still a mystery what Moro did at Alvarez & Marsal, which companies he worked for, which cases he worked on and which opinions he signed. This information is crucial to the case.