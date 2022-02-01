Moro consultancy took US$16 million from Petrobras supplier

the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal received approximately BRL 87.5 million, at the current price, to act in the restructuring of the Diamond Offshore Drilling company, which entered in April 2020 with a request for judicial reorganization in the Texas court, in the United States. The company is a supplier to Petrobras and currently operates two platforms in Brazil. The judicial reorganization process ended in April 2021 – five months after Alvarez & Marsal announced former Justice Minister Sergio Moro as a “partner-director” in Washington, also in the United States. The amount of 16.5 million dollars paid by Diamond Offshore Drilling to the consultancy is contained in court documents to which the intercept had access. The figure is higher than the one presented by Alvarez & Marsal to the Federal Audit Court, the TCU, regarding its billings in Brazil. In total, the consultancy said it received BRL 83.5 million in the country between 2013 and 2021. Of the total received in the Diamond Offshore Drilling case, US$5.3 million — equivalent to 32% of the total amount — was paid after November 2020, the month in which Moro started working at the consultancy. In a document attached to the Texas court case, CEO Marc Edwards says that “about 20%” of Diamond Offshore’s 2019 revenue came from contracts with Petrobras.

In its most recent quarterly balance sheet, Diamond Offshore Drilling cites a tax dispute in Brazil in which the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury questions Petrobras in relation to the collection of taxes on contracts for chartering vessels and providing services, such as what the American company owns. Petrobras emerged victorious from the process in the Administrative Council of Federal Resources, an administrative body linked to the Ministry of Economy. Now, the dispute will take place in the Judiciary. Diamond Offshore Drilling estimated that the impact, in case of defeat, could be up to 90 million dollars, according to a document signed by an Alvarez & Marsal director attached to the bankruptcy process. “We intend to defend our position vigorously; however, litigation is inherently unpredictable, and the final outcome or effect of any decision, process or action cannot be accurately predicted.