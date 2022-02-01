Motor Show returns in 2022, but at the Interlagos Circuit

The Auto Show will return in 2022. The main automotive event in Latin America had held its last edition in 2018, and the 2020 one has not been confirmed, even before the pandemic.

With the exodus of manufacturers from events like this, in some parts of the world, the Auto Show was already suffering from the departure of several brands, however, the new format is beginning to attract some.

Leaving the Expo São Paulo aside, where the last two events took place, the Salão do Automóvel departs for the Interlagos Circuit, in the south zone of São Paulo.

For this edition, four years after the previous one, the São Paulo event has already confirmed six brands in its outdoor stands. Although not yet officially, the event should take place between the 6th and 14th of August.

The reason is that, through the Official Gazette of the Municipality of São Paulo, Reed Exhibitions Alcântara Machado, which is responsible for the Auto Show, requested the period between August 2nd and 15th.

A source from the Automotive Business website said: “From August 2nd to 6th, the assembly of the structure at the racetrack will begin and events and ceremonies will also be held with the brands and other sponsors”.

It is known that six brands have already confirmed, but none had been revealed so far. However, information emerged that BMW is one of them, given by João Veloso, the brand’s communication director.

Veloso said: “The new proposal of the event, the most important in the sector in the region, has synergy with what the automaker preaches at the moment, which is to offer new forms of experience to the vehicle consumer. We are already doing this in our online campaigns, for example.”

Among the brands, Renault said it was negotiating to be at the event. VW, on the other hand, awaits Anfavea’s position. In the new format, the boxes used in F-1 will be used as stands for the brands present, according to the website.

[Fonte: Automotive Business]