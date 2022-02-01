Mountaineer dies in avalanche in Patagonia | World

Disclosure / Corrado Pesce Corrado Pesce was 41 years old and an experienced mountaineer.

Italian climber Corrado Pesce, popularly known as “Korra”, died trying to climb Cerro Torre, a mountain just over 3,000 meters in Patagonia, after being seriously injured by an avalanche.

The mountaineer’s body was found by a drone, some time after the search was suspended due to bad weather conditions in the region.

Pesce and Argentine Tomás Roy Aguilo were together on the ascent of Cerro Torre, but the pair were surprised by an avalanche while trying to open a new route. Although badly injured, the Italian’s adventure partner managed to get Pesce safe in a small shelter and slowly descended the mountain to alert the authorities.

Bad weather conditions forced rescuers to stop the search. In addition, the area where the accident occurred is considered very dangerous.

In a Facebook post, the European climber’s sister Lidia Caccia Pesce thanked Aguilo for trying to save the Italian and mourned the death of “Korra”.

“I thank all the people who were and still are intervening to recover my brother. I also thank Tomás Roy Aguilo, who, even in difficulties, managed to make him safe. I have a new angel in heaven, I will love you forever and Have a nice trip,” he wrote.

According to local authorities, the Argentine was seriously injured and had several fractures throughout his body, but he is “lucid” and “has not lost consciousness at any time”. The man is currently hospitalized and recovering from his injuries.

Pesce was 41 years old and lived in Chamonix, at the foot of Mont Blanc, where he worked as a mountaineering guide. He was an experienced climber and was the protagonist of numerous exploits throughout his career.