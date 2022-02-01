MP asks TCU to file investigation into Moro’s contract with Alvarez & Marsal office | Politics

The deputy attorney general of the Public Ministry at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), Lucas Rocha Furtado, asked this Monday (31) for the shelving of the investigation opened in the court in relation to the former Minister of Justice and former judge Sergio I live.

The TCU is investigating a possible conflict of interest in Moro’s contract with the American consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal – the firm is responsible for the judicial administration of contractors investigated by Lava Jato.

Moro was hired in October 2020 by Alvarez & Marsal after resigning from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. In October 2021, he left the company to become a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by Podemos.

The filing request was forwarded to the rapporteur of the case, Minister Bruno Dantas, who has not yet commented.

To g1, Furtado said that he asked for the case to be closed because he changed his understanding: “the money paid is private and TCU is not [o órgão] competent”.

Therefore, the deputy attorney asked Minister Bruno Dantas that any conclusions obtained be forwarded to the Federal Revenue, an agency that can open investigations in the financial and tax area.

“For the sake of administrative rationalization and procedural economy and considering that it is your Excellency to preside over the instruction of the aforementioned process; I hereby request that Your Excellency proceed with the shelving of said process based on articles 169, 212 and 213 of the Internal Regulations of the TCU, and the conclusions and procedural elements that are not under the seal of secrecy are forwarded to the Federal Revenue Service”, writes the sub-attorney in the request.

The filing request was made after Moro revealed last week, during a broadcast on a social network, that he received US$ 45,000 monthly in a one-year contract with Alvarez & Marsal.

In addition to the monthly income, Moro said he received from the consultancy a “hiring bonus” of US$ 150,000, of which he says he returned R$ 67,000 for having terminated the contract early. See in the video below:

Moro goes live to explain payment for services provided to the company Alvarez & Marsal

In total, considering the amounts reported by the former judge, Moro’s earnings at the consultancy amounted to R$ 3.65 million, according to last Friday’s dollar exchange rate.

In the broadcast, the former judge said he paid all taxes related to the relationship with Alvarez & Marsal.

Also during the broadcast, Moro said that he was not revealing the details of the contract with Alvarez & Marsal due to the process at the TCU, which he classified as an act of “abuse of power”.