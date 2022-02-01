Neighborhood bookstores gain strength and resist, despite strong competition from virtual retail | Entrepreneurship

Small neighborhood bookstores are gaining strength, creating spaces to sell books, but also to create links with the community and encourage the habit of reading.

Despite the closing of major bookstores across the country in recent years, the book market grew in 2021. In the first half of last year, 28 million books were sold, an increase of 48.5% compared to 2020.

Even with the emergence of new small bookstores, there is a big challenge for the sector: competition with the big retailers that sell online.

THE g1 met 3 bookstores in São Paulo that bet on niches and the power of connection with their customers.

‘The book has not lost its power of seduction’

Journalist Alfredo Caseiro had never undertaken when he decided to open a children’s bookstore, foot of book, in August 2021, in the Pompeia neighborhood. It took two years of planning.

“Since I opened the bookstore, the movement has surpassed my best expectations,” he says.

At the inauguration, in one weekend, Alfredo sold 300 books. After that, it sells an average of 1,100 copies per month.

With no experience, he did what every expert suggests: he looked for information and talked to bookstore owners and people in the sector. He also structured his business plan very well and idealized a small place, where he takes care of the entire operation himself.

“I don’t want to grow, I don’t want to have more stores. I was born knowing that this will be my size. It’s a business, because I live off it, but it’s my life project,” he says.

Alfredo owns the children's bookstore Pé de Livro and celebrates sales above expectations

Pé de Livro opened at a time when people were already being vaccinated and very tired of social isolation. Furthermore, Alfredo used his years as a journalist and publicized his business a lot in the press.

“Another differential is the curatorship of books that I did. That’s why I chose to focus on children’s books. I spent 8 months selecting the collection, I discovered more than 90 publishers, I did a deep immersion that I wouldn’t be able to do if I were a generalist bookstore”, he says.

Pé de Livro children's bookstore opened in August 2021, in São Paulo

Contrary to the digital trend, Alfredo did not invest in online and chose to be an exclusively physical bookstore. He makes deliveries only in the region or by the Post Office, with occasional orders that he receives through Instagram or WhatsApp. It was a strategic choice, because there is no point in competing with those who are much more structured and have better prices and conditions to offer in this format.

For the entrepreneur, bookstore owners have a crucial role in this moment of ‘massacre’ of technology.

“If we can present the book to a child, he becomes a reader for life. Even today, the book has not lost its power of seduction”, he says.

Beto Ribeiro started working in the sector at the age of 16. Only at Livraria Cultura he was 10 – he was a salesman, team coach and store manager. In 2016, he created his own business, Simple Bookstore, which he runs with his friend and partner Felipe Roth Faya, in the house that used to be Felipe’s grandmother, in the Bela Vista neighborhood.

It’s in grandma’s house atmosphere that they receive customers. There’s a freshly brewed coffee and a lot of connection with the community – I work for 4 more employees, in addition to the partners. On the shelves, new copies, but also used.

“For the reality of Brazil, books are expensive. Selling used books is a strategy to attract a larger audience and give access to more people”, explains Beto.

Aline Tieme and Larissa Simola, booksellers at Livraria Simples

Before the pandemic, the bookstore did not sell online. With the arrival of Covid-19, it took 37 days to put the site online. Revenues dropped at first, but soon recovered. In November 2020, they earned 20% more than in November 2019, for example.

In 2021, the movement fell again and Beto finds himself a little pessimistic for 2022, taking into account the country’s situation, with high inflation and high unemployment.

“Major magazines have awakened to the strategic potential of the book. But the prices they sell are unfair competition with small bookstores,” he says.

Livraria Simples promotes, on Saturdays, a book exchange

Even with this scenario, Livraria Simples continues its work of encouraging reading, and of course, selling more books. On Saturdays, for example, they promote an exchange of books on the sidewalk. Afternoons of autographs and launches are also important to maintain the business financially.

“We keep ourselves not to accumulate capital, it is to live and not survive. And I say this for myself and my employees. We want to think about a better and fairer world”, he says.

THE megafauna, opened in November 2020 in downtown São Paulo, was born with an idea for a bookstore that, in addition to selling books, it also bets on a space for debate on literature, content creation and pays special attention to curatorship..

“Despite being a bookstore, Megafauna is not just a commercial project. It was born out of a desire to work the book cycle in a more comprehensive way”, says Irene de Hollanda, a partner at the bookstore.

Irene and Fernanda Diamant closely manage the business, which has 3 more partners and a team of 3 booksellers, in addition to 4 people working in the communication area.

Located in Copan – an attraction in itself – the bookstore also followed the ups and downs caused by the pandemic.

Livraria Megafauna works inside Copan, in downtown São Paulo

Now the idea is intensify in-person events and launches, essential for the health of the business, according to Irene.

“Since the beginning, our project has been to have a space dedicated to meeting and face-to-face debate”, he explains.

For Irene, the sector is undergoing transformation, both due to the closing of large bookstore chains and the presence of online commerce.

“These new spaces value the quality of bringing catalog specialization and working closer to specific niches, making a segmentation. In the case of Megafauna this is very clear”, he explains.

Megafauna book selection detail

At the bookstore, the choice of this catalog is based on cultural diversity, with books from major publishers, but also from small ones. And the main thing: The books featured in the bookstore are not always the ones with the greatest commercial appeal – they are often literary and ideological bets.