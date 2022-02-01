Neto criticizes Rger Guedes and returns to contest Sylvinho’s work at Corinthians

The victory of Corinthians by 1 to 0, against Santo André, for the Paulista Championship, this Sunday, did not enchant Fiel. The negative evaluation, however, was not limited to the fans, also irritating Neto, presenter and idol of the club, who was in trouble with the team led by coach Sylvinho.

“I had never noticed Corinthians fans cursing a coach after a victory. Corinthians is a loyal fan base, incredibly passionate. They have no more patience with Sylvinho. You (Sylvinho) have a team of many quality players. You can’t make Paulinho score, you can’t leave Paulinho behind the wheel. You took out the Mosquito, the only move you had for speed. You left Renato Augusto and Willian without playing, it’s all right. Corinthians doesn’t have a game standard”, said Neto, on the program Ball Owners, gives band, in this Monday.

“Corinthians’ team is in the back. Then Sylvinho lies at the press conference. Corinthians played in a fearful way, you were facing Santo André. Do you know what will happen with Corinthians, Roberto de Andrade and Alessandro? You’re insisting so much on Sylvinho that you’re making Duilio head over heels. There was no kick in the second half, a mediocre game. ‘Ah, but it’s the beginning of the championship’. Being the start of the championship, I should attack more”, added the presenter.

Neto’s criticisms were not limited to the Corinthians coach. The former midfielder also extended his objections to striker Róger Guedes who, according to the presenter, did not play to the limit of his will.

“Róger Guedes, you’re in a ‘haca’, see? You can’t play with that desire, you’re good with the ball. You complain all the time, you played badly yesterday, which is natural. You’re not a star, you’re not a phenomenon of playing like Ronaldo, Romario. But your physical strength makes you a hell of a player, and you’re not showing it. I don’t know if it’s because it’s the beginning of the season.”

