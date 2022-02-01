Neto sends a message to Tiago Leifert after journalist reveals his daughter’s cancer

Credit: Reproduction

Former player Neto ended the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Monday (31) by sending a message to Tiago Leifert, who last weekend revealed a cancer in his daughter, Lua, aged one and a half years. The baby was diagnosed with a rare eye cancer.

In an exciting video published on social media, Tiago Leifert appeared alongside his wife, journalist Daiana Garbin, and explained the whole drama lived after the revelation that his daughter had retinoblastoma, which occurs in the cells of the retina. Moved, Neto praised the couple for the courage to expose and raise awareness of the importance of an early diagnosis.

“This Moon is a real moon, a wonderful and incredible girl. Tiago and Daiana were so wonderful in exposing this… My brother died of cancer, and families often keep that. But they made me look into my children’s eyes.”

“I didn’t even know about this rare cancer and I don’t think almost anyone did. Through Tiago, Daiana and Lua we start to pay attention to this. A kiss on your heart, Tiago, and on that of the Moon for all the strength you had. Since she is the moon, let this cancer go to the moon. I’m praying for that”, added the Corinthians idol.

