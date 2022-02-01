New York Times buys Wordle game, internet phenomenon – 01/31/2022 – Market

The New York Times Company struck a deal to purchase the word game Wordle, which became an overnight sensation. It’s the newspaper company’s latest move to promote its products and reach its goal of 10 million digital subscribers by 2025.

Josh Wardle, a software engineer from Brooklyn (New York) who created Wordle as a gift to his girlfriend, sold the site to the Times for a “seven-figure low-end” price. [alguns milhões de dólares].

Over the past few years, the Times has built the world’s largest online subscriber base for news, helped by increasing subscriptions to its cooking and gaming products. The company’s Games app, which includes daily crossword puzzles, reached 1 million subscribers in December.

The acquisition follows the $550 million purchase of loss-making sports website Athletic in early January, which has 1.2 million subscribers. It was the newspaper’s biggest acquisition in nearly three decades, as its chief executive, Meredith Kopit Levien, is chasing the company’s 10 million subscriber target. At the end of the third quarter, the group had 8.3 million subscribers.

“The Times remains focused on becoming the essential signature for all English-speaking people who want to understand and engage with the world,” the company said. “The New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy.”

Since launching in October, Wordle has skyrocketed in popularity, as “millions” of people play the game daily, according to the Times. The game is simple: each day there are six chances to guess a five-letter word. A new puzzle is presented each morning, and the site provides an easy way for players to share their results online via a colorful grid.

“If you’re anything like me, you probably wake up every morning thinking about Wordle and savoring those precious moments of discovery, surprise, and fulfillment,” said Jonathan Knight, general manager of the New York Times gaming division.

Wordle is free and does not serve ads. The Times company said Wordle could be played at will “the moment he goes to the New York Times”.