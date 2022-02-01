Nintendo has blocked over 1,300 YouTube channel videos by right

everyone knows that the Nintendo don’t let go when someone is using your intellectual properties illegally. A YouTube channel that contains soundtracks video game industry received over 1,300 copyright blocks in just one day.

So it is. The Youtuber Gilva Sunner posted one tweet explaining that the Nintendo had sent to their channel 1,300+ copyright blocks. The channel is extremely popular and is known for publishing video game soundtracks and allowing fans to listen to their favorite music via Youtube in an easy and practical way.

Over 1300 copyright blocks on the YT channel today. Here are all the soundtracks Nintendo has blocked this time. pic.twitter.com/AqSyIdc4iJ — GilvaSunner (@GilvaSunner) January 29, 2022

He also shared a list of all the songs Nintendo had blocked and it’s a pretty big list…

According Gilva Sunner, his videos aren’t monetized and he doesn’t earn a penny from them, but still the Big N still decided to block them.

In 2019 and throughout 2020, the Youtuber also had a conflict with Nintendo, and suffered several copyright claims over other soundtracks.

“I’m also not angry or surprised that Nintendo is doing this, but I find it a little disappointing as there’s hardly an alternative,” he explained. “If Nintendo thinks that’s what needs to be done (to set an example), I’ll let them take the channel down. After all, it’s their content.”