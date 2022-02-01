Nubank launches cell phone insurance with simple theft coverage; see prices | Cell

Nubank launches today the cell phone insurance that has the proposal to compete in a millionaire market. As smartphone prices rose, more people became interested in the service, especially because of insecurity in Brazilian cities. The company’s differential is the coverage of simple theft, when the client does not suffer any violence at the time of the crime.

The product called Nubank Celular Seguro was exclusively revealed by TechTudo almost a month ago, when it was still in the testing phase. From now on, Nubank says that gradually more consumers will be able to purchase protection.

Consumers today find a variety of insurance offers on the internet. Companies promise simple hiring, via the same application, and immediate coverage. Nubank bets on this approach, ensuring an experience of “simplicity, zero bureaucracy and a price that fits in your pocket”.

Usually the largest insurance companies only cover qualified theft, in which there is violence or a sign of a break-in so that the criminal has access to the property. The main asset of today’s announcement is the inclusion of the so-called simple swipe, which is still uncommon in this market, despite some companies offering similar products. This type of offense includes, for example, leaving the bag open in the supermarket cart and then noticing that the smartphone is no longer there.

“The truth is that no theft is simple for the customer”, says product vice president Livia Chanes in an exclusive conversation with the TechTudo. “Qualified or not, this is a headache and our proposal is to solve it.” The executive emphasizes that the bank’s concern is to provide solutions to real customer problems.

“Of course, there are some minimum steps to apply for coverage, such as the need for a police report”, explains Livia. The bank also requires the cancellation of the cell phone’s IMEI. It is worth remembering that several states allow the registration of BO online and that the block can be done by contacting the operator itself.

Screens of the Nubank app that have leaked in recent days set the tone for how mobile insurance is contracted. The consumer has at his disposal a simulator that informs the prices depending on the characteristics of the contract. It is necessary to choose between a higher or lower deductible, the name given to the cost to effectively access insurance after the crime. It is worth remembering that some rivals do not charge a deductible, as is the case with rival Pier.

In other words, the person has the option of paying a higher monthly fee and then paying a possible lower deductible, or the opposite – spending less monthly and more in one go, in case the cell phone is stolen.

The Nubank Celular Seguro area in the official app also allows you to select extra features, such as accidental damage coverage and the validity of the insurance when traveling abroad. There is a 30-day grace period from the date of hiring.

THE TechTudo asked Nubank for a table with cell phone insurance prices. In response, the bank explained that the conditions vary greatly according to the cell phone model, its value and the type of coverage. He also sent the following figures:

Galaxy A32 (Samsung): the cell phone that costs around R$1,650 in the market has an initial monthly fee of R$19

iPhone 13 Pro Max (Apple): the cell phone that costs around R$8,800 in the market has an initial monthly fee of R$62

Nubank’s cell phone insurance is the result of an alliance with the insurance company Chubb. The companies have a history of working together since 2020, when Nubank’s life insurance was launched.

