Official Portal of the Municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes

The Municipal Secretary of Health performs, this Tuesday (1th), repechage for the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 for boys and girls aged 5 and 6 without comorbidity. Online scheduling (HERE) for this vaccination was opened last Friday (29), but there are still vacancies. There is also a vacancy for nocturnal vaccination of this group. Anyone unable to schedule an appointment can also be served by distributing passwords that takes place directly at vaccination posts.

The vaccine will be applied from 8:30 am to 1 pm at the Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE) and Centro Saúde Guarus; in the Basic Family Health Units (UBSF) Parque Prazeres, Poço Gordo, Custodópolis, Conselheiro Josino, Ponta da Lama, Lagoa de Cima, Santo Amaro, Parque Imperial, Parque Rodoviário, in addition to the UPH of Travessão and Morro do Coco. It is necessary to present the vaccination book, RG, CPF, or card from the Unified Health System (SUS) and proof of residence.

Children ages 5 to 11 with comorbidities and permanent disabilities will also be vaccinated. The service will be at the same posts, however, in addition to the child’s personal documents and proof of residence, parents or legal guardians must present supporting documentation that can be a medical report, free public transport cards, including the Municipal Identification Card of the Autistic (CMIA); documents of attendance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units; official document identifying the disability.

Permanent disabilities to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 are understood to mean individuals who have long-term impairment of a physical, mental, intellectual and sensory nature. They are: people with motor limitations that cause great difficulty or inability to walk or climb stairs; with difficulties or inability to hear, even with the use of a hearing aid; with inability to see even with the use of glasses; and with a permanent intellectual disability that limits their usual abilities, such as Down Syndrome; Fragile X Syndrome; Prader-Willi Syndrome; Angelman Syndrome; Williams Syndrome; Alzheimer’s; Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD); Disabling illnesses, temporary or permanent.

Comorbidities are heart disease; lung disease; immunocompromised; chronic kidney disease; chronic neurological disease; chronic liver disease; chronic hematologic disease; obesity; diabetes mellitus; and asthma. All recipients must prove the comorbidity through a medical report, prescription, card from some program, such as, for example, the Assistance Program for Patients with Asthma and Rhinitis (Proapar) or High Complexity Care Units (UNACON), among others. .

NIGHT VACCINATION — 50 vacancies were also released for the application of the pediatric vaccine for boys and girls aged 5 and 6 years without comorbidities. Access is also via online scheduling and the application of the vaccine will take place exclusively at the Pre-Hospital Unit (UPH) in Guarus, from 18:00 to 20:00. All must be accompanied by parents or legal guardians and with the vaccination book, RG, CPF, or card from the Unified Health System (SUS) and proof of residence.