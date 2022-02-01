Oi (OIBR3): Anatel approves prior consent for the sale of mobile assets to rivals; stock closes up 2.88%

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved this Monday (31) the prior consent for the sale of Oi’s mobile operations (OIBR3;OIBR4) to local rivals TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3), from Telefônica Brasil, and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico’s America Movil.

“Finally, the regulatory agency granted Prior Consent for sharing the Industrial Exploration Contract of the type RAN Sharing presented by the Buyers and the Mobile SPEs”, informed Oi in a statement to the market, after the end of the Anatel meeting.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Shortly after the decision, the shares rose more than 4%, softening the gains, but closing with appreciation. OIBR3 assets rose 2.88% to R$1.07.

The decision was due to come out on Friday but was delayed after one of the regulatory board members asked for more time to consider the matter.

The approval of the sale of assets was approved subject to some conditions, such as the offer of capacity for virtual mobile operators (MVNO) and the spectrum occupation plan transferred from Oi. The rapporteur also suggested that loyalty clauses be excluded in the case of migration of users from Hi Mobile, that will not be automatic.

The sale of Oi Móvel to competitors was agreed in December 2020, in an auction within the operator’s judicial recovery process. The value of the operation was R$ 16.5 billion, and the funds will be used to reduce the telecom debt. If the sale of Oi Móvel is completed, Vivo, TIM and Claro will concentrate even more on the national mobile voice and data market.

In addition to Anatel, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) also needs to analyze the deal by February 15th. In November, CADE’s General Superintendence recommended approval of the purchase, subject to the signing of an agreement that provides, among other actions, for sharing networks, renting radiofrequency spectrum, roaming contracts and offering voice and data packages. for virtual operators.

(with Estadão Content)

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related