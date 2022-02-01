Omicro is the end of the pandemic? Know when the wave will end

Hope, that feeling that helps us to believe in the possibility that something we want will happen, is what has driven us to pay attention to scientists around the world who claim that the omicron, the new variant of Sars-CoV-2, can be the light at the end of the tunnel of a pandemic that has lasted 2 years. These experts’ hunches are based on current evidence, but also on all the knowledge we have about how disease-causing microorganisms work.

Coincidentally, these observations were echoed in a recent speech by the director of the European regional office of the WHO (World Health Organization), doctor Hans Henri P. Kluge. When registering the milestone of the pandemic biennium, he recognized that, yes, we may be entering a new phase of the pandemic and there are, in fact, perspectives of stabilization. Despite this, he admitted: “like all before it, this one will end, but it’s still too early to relax”.

Behavioral profile of the virus

Among researchers, optimism is based on the analysis of the behavior of viruses and the way they seek their hosts – in this case, humans. To survive, these microorganisms need some balance. It is as if they had to choose between being more or less infectious or more or less harmful to health.

The omicron’s “attitudes” indicate that it chose to be more transmissible than disease-causing. After all, in just two months the new variant made the delta virtually disappear. In addition, its effects seem to be limited to the upper respiratory tract (nose, throat, etc.), which makes its symptoms similar to those of a common flu, at least among vaccinated people.

In fact, a technical report published by the UKHSA (United Kingdom Health Safety Agency) showed an 81% reduction in hospitalizations among vaccinated people, when compared to non-vaccinated people, after the appearance of the omicron.

Another aspect in favor of this theory is that the omicron does not use cell fusion to propagate itself between cells. This mechanism makes the virus, when it manages to infect its host, “summon” other viruses to create a viral team that triggers cascading inflammatory processes.

Current

As the omicron has advanced rapidly, it is very likely that more than half of the world’s population will be infected and — in theory — these people will be protected from the variant. Viruses need (human) hosts to circulate; in their absence, the omicron would begin to run out.

According to a recent report published by the magazine Team, the most optimistic models of how viruses behave show the probability that after a peak of contagion in late January and early February, Sars-CoV-2 will finally reach this stage and become endemic. It will continue to circulate among us, like the influenza virus, but only among unvaccinated or immunosuppressed individuals.

Added to these conclusions is the fact that it will be manageable, as most people will have protection from the worst effects of covid-19. In December 2021, Paul Nadanovsky, epidemiologist and researcher at the ENSP (Sergio Arouca National School of Public Health) at Fiocruz, when reflecting on the justified concern with new variants, recalled that we will have more prepared immune systems from now on.

“Whatever the new variants of Sars-CoV-2 are, they will find people who already have an alert immune system (from the vaccine and/or the infection), [assim] the probability that a variant of Sars-CoV-2 will emerge that manages to completely escape the immunity that we have acquired through the vaccine and the infection is small,” he said.

Keeping an eye on all these factors, Jeremy Farrar, president of Wellcome Trust, a London-based philanthropic institution supporting global health research, in an interview with Team, ventured to say that the chances of the onomicron being the last wave with a large number of infected are 40% to 50%. These numbers are not higher only because the variant managed to evade antibodies generated by natural infection and vaccines.

the counterpoint

In early January, the director of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) from the US, Rochelle Walensky, stated that the expectation is that the ômicron will behave exactly as it behaved in South Africa — where it has seen a very sharp increase in cases, followed by a precipitous decline.

In Brazil, the expectation of some experts is that the wave will peak in the coming weeks and slow down at the end of February – of course it will have variations between different regions in such a vast country.

Contrary to these perspectives, there is the fact that the omicron has reaffirmed the idea that the coronavirus is unpredictable. This is because its genetic sequencing showed that it is not an evolution of the other variants, but would have arisen through another evolutionary path.

The report of Team reports that about a year ago researchers reported identifying changes in Sars-CoV-2 in three positive passengers from Tanzania, who would have landed in Angola.

These modifications are not identical to those of the omicron, but they could have given room for the virus to adapt. Another hypothesis is that people with the weakest defense system of the body allowed the virus to evolve in its mutation. In other words, the next omicron could be out there, but it’s not yet possible to know.

Immunologist Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and head of the US government’s medical council, was very restrained in his speech at an online event at the World Economic Forum, saying that we are still in the first what he considers the five phases of the pandemic.

The first of these would be the truly pandemic, where the entire world is negatively impacted, which is followed by a slowdown, control, elimination, and eradication. “To date, only one infectious disease has been eradicated: smallpox. That’s not going to happen with this virus,” he said.

Despite these arguments, the WHO director remains optimistic: “With strong surveillance and monitoring of new variants, high vaccine coverage and third dose, ventilation, equitable and cheap access to antivirals, testing, in addition to protection of high-risk groups, with masks quality, social distancing — if and when a new variant appears — I believe a new wave would no longer require a return to the pandemic era, lockdowns or other similar measures,” Kluge concluded. So be it.

Reference: SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England Technical briefing: Update on hospitalization and vaccine effectiveness for Omicron VOC-21NOV-01 (B.1.1.529). UK Health Security Agency, 12.31.2021.