Omicron subtype is 33% more transmissible than variant, study says

A study carried out in Denmark shows that the BA.2 subtype of the new coronavirus is up to 33% more transmissible than the Ômicron variant (BA.1) and has a greater capacity to infect vaccinated people.

The data appear in an analysis carried out with more than 8,500 Danish households, between December 2021 and January this year, in the study carried out by researchers from the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), the University of Copenhagen, Statistics Denmark and the Technical University. from Denmark.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) With about 50 mutations and present in more than 140 countries, Ômicron is considered the most infectious variant and has been responsible for the third wave of Covid in the world.Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-1 Regarding the virulence of the strain, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example. However, although less severe, the fact that the variant spreads faster has strained healthcare systems.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-2 Therefore, knowing how to identify the main symptoms of the disease is necessary to ensure your health and that of those you love.Pixabay ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Fever, constant pain in the head and throat, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, and an elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in people infected with Omicron ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 In addition to these symptoms, it is important to be suspicious of Covid-19 infection if it presents fatigue — pointed out in studies as an early sign of Omicron variant infection and which has been confounded with other conditionsHinterhaus Productions/Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Muscle aches throughout the body is also common. It is a sign that the body is trying to fight the virus.Paul Bradbury/Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms loss of appetite may appear. Studies indicate that this is a recurrent symptom among patients infected by the Delta and Omicron variants.DjelicS/ Getty Images ***omicron-main-symptoms-3 Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting are other symptoms that may arise. Although less common in Omicron, these symptoms can appear when accompanied by other signs of the viral infection, such as gastrointestinal complications, sore throat, or loss of taste and smell.boonchai wedmakawand/ Getty Images 0

Since the Omicron variant was discovered in November 2021, cases of Covid-19 have rapidly multiplied. Currently, she is responsible for 98% of positive diagnoses of Covid-19 in the world. The new study indicates that the BA.2 subvariant, found in Denmark, the United States, Great Britain, Sweden and Norway, can be transmitted even faster.

Escape from vaccines

Also according to the research, BA.2 infects more people immunized with the primary vaccination schedule and patients who took the booster dose, compared to BA.1. According to experts, this means that the subvariant has a greater ability to evade the protection generated by vaccines.

“We concluded that BA.2 is substantially more transmissible than BA.1 (Omicron’s original strain), and that it also has immunoevasive properties, which further reduce the protective effect of vaccination against infections,” the scientists told Reuters. .

Despite the data presented on high transmissibility, the new subvariant did not prove to be more dangerous or responsible for severe cases of Covid-19.