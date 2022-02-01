Omicron subvariant BA.2 is 33% more infectious, says study – RBA

São Paulo – The BA.2 subvariant of the ômicron already represents 82% of new cases of covid-19 in Denmark. Researchers in the country released a study this Monday (31) pointing out that it is 33% more contagious than BA.1, the first of the omicron family to be identified. The study analyzed 8,500 Danish homes infected with Covid-19 between December and January. “We conclude that the BA.2 omicron is inherently substantially more transmissible than BA.1, and that it also has immunoevasive properties that further reduce the protective effect of vaccination against infections,” says the research.

The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, was conducted by researchers from the Serum Institute (SSI), the University of Copenhagen, the Statistics Agency of Denmark and the country’s Technical University.

“If you were exposed to the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron in your home, you have a 39% chance of being infected within seven days. If you had been exposed to BA.1, the probability is 29%,” lead author Frederik Plesner told Reuters. In this sense, the researchers calculate that this subvariant is about a third more transmissible than the previous one.

In addition to Denmark, the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden and Norway also recorded cases of the omicron subvariant. Worldwide, BA.1 is by far the most dominant, accounting for 98% of cases, according to the WHO. But the advancement of BA.2 in these countries has drawn the attention of health authorities. For now, the good news, according to the SSI, is that there were no significant differences in hospitalizations caused by this underlining.

SP reduces hospitalization time

In Brazil, the advance of the omni, with records of new cases last week, has been putting pressure on health systems. On the other hand, in São Paulo, despite the increase in the demand for care, the hospitalization time of the infected has fallen. According to the State Department of Health, the average time of hospitalization in São Paulo wards fell from nine to three days, compared to the previous wave last year, caused by the delta variant. Among critically ill patients, the length of stay in the ICU dropped from 12 to seven days, on average. This reduction is due to the advance of vaccination.

However, even with this reduction, the occupancy rate of SUS ICU beds for covid-19 is 72.3% in the state. According to the Info Tracker platform (USP/Unesp), there was a 14.5% growth in hospitalized patients considered serious in the last seven days.

DF on the brink of collapse

In the Federal District, the situation is more serious, with 88.5% of public ICU beds for covid occupied. The occupancy rate of adult beds reached 94.44%, according to the InfoSaúde panel, from the Health Department, on Monday afternoon. The newspaper Brazilian Mail even reported this morning that 25 patients with suspected or confirmed covid-19 are on the waiting list for a bed.

Covid numbers in Brazil

Nationwide, authorities reported 77,947 new Covid cases today. Thus, the moving average of diagnoses was 185,289 cases per day of the week, with a slight reduction compared to the previous day (186,363), when the last record was recorded. In 24 hours, 284 deaths from the disease were recorded, with a drop compared to the numbers of the last week. Even so, the daily average of deaths reached 540, the highest since the end of September.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that, throughout the pandemic, Mondays have lower numbers, due to the data dammed during the weekend.

In all, the country is approaching 626,000 deaths from covid-19 and has exceeded the mark of 25 million cases. The data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).