Orcas are hunting and killing blue whales to eat their tongues

We can officially add one more meal to the orcas’ menu: blue whales, also known as “the largest animal in the world”. According to a field study carried out by scientists from Cetrec WA (Cetacean Research), between 2019 and 2021, groups of orcas actively chased and killed three blue whales, with the animals swimming into the mouth of the enormous prey to devour their tongues.

This seems like an opportune occasion to remember that yes, the movie franchise free Willy and the numerous water parks are quite deceiving: orcas are not necessarily docile and are widely recognized as the “bullies” of the seas: the great white shark – an animal that reaches, on average, 4 m in length and weighs close to 600 kg (affectionately nicknamed by us as “missile with teeth”) – escapes them.

publicity

Read too

The fight between orcas and white sharks shows the learning ability of the so-called “killer whales” to hunt them: tonic immobility (turning the shark upside down, leaving it totally immobile) is a resource that orcas have learned – according to rumors — of us. Instances of recorded attacks show the orcas crashing into the side of a shark, making it dizzy so it turns it upside down and attacks its nutrient-rich livers.

You know what is also highly nutritious? Blue whale tongue, apparently.

That was the conclusion drawn by the researchers in the video above, which shows records of many orcas coming together to attack blue whales over a period of about three years.

According to them, in the first recorded attack (2019), the orcas got together to push, hit and bite a blue whale measuring approximately 22 meters – two of them focused their attacks specifically on the head. When the prey was already dead, about 50 killer whales got together to devour the animal. A few weeks later in the same year, a 40-foot blue whale calf was attacked by more than 20 orcas. Finally, in 2021, a 14-meter blue whale was chased for 90 minutes and almost 25 km.

In all attacks, pieces of the body – such as the dorsal fin and the fattest parts of the body – were torn apart. And the attacks on the head, lo and behold, resulted in parts of the tongue ripped out and devoured.

The study also served to draw another parallel: previous research indicated that male orcas – which grow larger than their females – are the ones leading attacks. However, Cetrec WA staff have reason to believe that the aforementioned attacks came from females – especially females with newborn offspring: the need to ensure food for their young would have made them more aggressive.

Whether this is something related to the maternal moment experienced by orcas or if there is a specific pattern here, the study has not yet answered. The complete material was published in the scientific journal Marine Mammal Science.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!