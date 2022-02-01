Pandora dog is hospitalized at a veterinary hospital in Santo André – 01/31/2022

The dog Pandora, found yesterday after 45 days missing, is hospitalized at the Dr. Hato veterinary hospital, in Bairro Campestre, in Santo André, alongside her tutor, waiter Reinaldo Junior. The animal is in an unstable state and shows signs of fatigue, due to the loss of 8 kg during the period it was lost. According to information from the clinic, she must remain hospitalized for at least 72 hours, but there is still no forecast of discharge.

The director of the veterinary hospital, Dr. Giovana Freire, explains that fatigue may be linked to the animal’s malnutrition. “She lost between 8 and 10kg during that time. We performed all the blood tests, urine, blood count, among others, so that we could certify her real health condition”, explained the doctor.





About possible abuse, Giovana says that no external injuries were found, but she is waiting for the results of the exams to know if the dog suffered any internal changes. “Only with the results we will know if she had any general organic changes. We are working so that Pandora can go home as soon as possible”, concluded the veterinary doctor.

The reporting team at diary was at the place today to talk to Reinaldo Júnior, the dog’s tutor, but the family was on rest time, as shown in the image below:

remember the case

The stray dog ​​had been missing since December 15, after disappearing during a connection on a Gol Linhas Aéreas flight, from Recife, in Pernambuco, to Navegantes, in Santa Catarina. The Pandora ticket, paid to Gol, cost R$ 850, plus R$ 650 for the box that is mandatory for transport.

She was found yesterday (30), in Guarulhos, by employees of the company area in terminal 3 of the Guarulhos International Airport. The animal was taken by car to the owner, who was staying in a house in the same city.