Pandora is admitted to a veterinary hospital after being located in Guarulhos after 45 days missing – Country

After be missing for 45 days, the dog Pandora was located last Sunday (30) near Cumbica Airport, in Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, and then taken to a veterinary hospital in the ABC Paulista region. according to g1, the animal disappeared on an air connection between Recife and Navegantes (SC).

When rescued, she showed signs of fatigue and lost 8 kg during the period of disappearance. Now the bitch, who will remain hospitalized for 72 hours, has been undergoing a battery of tests and taking serum to strengthen himself. Pandora was found by an employee of a GruAirport third-party company near the airport’s Terminal 3.

Reinaldo Junior owner of pandora “Just seeing her state, dehydrated and malnourished that she is, shook me more. So just trying to recover so I can cry more and more, but now it’s happiness”.

The waiter Reinaldo Júnior, born in Pernambuco, did not leave Guarulhos during the period in which her dog was missing, having participated actively searches for your pet. “She’s too thin. malnourished, debilitated, and I’m also like her. I don’t even have anything to say, the important thing is that we found it”.

Due to the disappearance of Pandora during the air connection in São Paulo, Reinaldo had to cancel a trip to Switzerland. He had been offered a job as a hatter with a cousin, but he gave up the trip to find his missing animal.

Now, the waiter detailed that the job promise no longer exists.

DISAPPEARANCE AND LOSSES

Reinaldo and Pandora are from Recife (PE) and were traveling to Navegantes, in Santa Catarina, where they would spend some time before embark to Switzerland. The flight made a connection in São Paulo and the animal got lost there on December 15th. The stray dog ​​was in the cargo compartment of a Gol plane.

according to g1, Gol pointed out that the bitch dog destroyed the box it was in, suitable for transporting animals of her size. However, Reinaldo pointed out that there are no signs of a defect in the compartment.

“I lost everything. I lost my dog, my job, my trip and 16 kilos in this search for Pandora. She was weakened on one side and I on the other. But the important thing is that she is back with me.”

After the case, Reinaldo explains that he will only talk to the company through lawyers. “When I I was looking for Pandora they just ignored me. Here was the time for conversation. Not now”.

Pandora must remain hospitalized for 72 hours during recovery. Photograph:

Reproduction / Instagram

EMOTION OF THE REUNION

The reunion of Reinaldo Júnior’s family and the dog Pandora took place yesterday (30) and was marked by much emotion, tears, smiles and hugs. The waiter’s mother, Terezinha Branco Bezerra, fainted briefly during the hug with the dog.

Terezinha and her two friends, Márcia Chagas and Fátima Barbosa, were the first to arrive at the place, after being called by the electrician Victor Leonardo Marques, responsible for finding Pandora under a bridge in Terminal 3.

Victor Leonardo Electrician “I was leaving and on the way, as I was in a car, I could see that she was under the bridge at Terminal 3. I recognized her and asked the driver to come back. Then I spoke to her through the railing to try to calm her down. She was very weak and, as I got closer to her, she walked slowly to the other side. We had already called Fátima and Márcia, who spoke to Terezinha”.

According to Victor, the puppy still went through under the airport fence. “I think she was transiting this region all this time. When Reinaldo’s mother arrived, I lifted the railing and she squeezed through, came in and took the dog on his lap”, detailed the official.

For Terezinha, who had arrived in São Paulo on Saturday (29), coming from Recife to to help the child with the search by the little dog, the reunion was marked by relief.

To the find your pet, Reinaldo Júnior hugged Pandora and was moved and had no words to describe the moment. “I always believed that I would find her again. It’s a very special day.”

LACK OF SUPPORT

Lawyer Leandro Petraglia, one of the representatives of Pandora’s tutors, pointed out that the airline did not support the searches, nor the concessionaire that manages Guarulhos International Airport.

Because of this, Leandro intends to go to court with an action for compensation for moral and material damages. The action will be motivated by the emotional and financial impact of the search by Pandora, in addition to the state in which the dog was found.

Leandro Petraglia Attorney “We couldn’t go into the airport to search. On the 3rd, Gol, which was paying for their stay while the searches lasted, kicked Reinaldo and Terezinha out of the hotel. On January 6th, we got permission from the court to enter and the right to stay at the hotel for another month”.

“Gol said it was helping, with efforts, but in no time we saw anything specific for searches. Reinaldo and Terezinha went out every day to search and leaflet”, added the lawyer.

Up to the time of publication of the g1, a Goal did not return.