Partial UOL BBB 22 shows close vote between Rodrigo and Natalia

Jessilane, Rodrigo and Natália dispute the public’s preference on the second wall of Big Brother Brasil, formed last Sunday night (30). The partial UOL of BBB 22 points out that two of them have close percentages and the dispute should remain fierce until the elimination on Tuesday, January 1st.

+ BBB 22 poll: Rodrigo, Jessi or Natalia, who should leave?

Partial UOL: who leaves the BBB 22?

Until this Monday night, the partial UOL showed little difference between Rodrigo and Natalia. The manager is in first place with 39.41% of the votes, and if the result holds, he should be eliminated tomorrow. Natalia comes right behind, with little difference, adding up to 37.63%. For now, Jessilane should not leave. The biology teacher is in third place with 22.96% of the votes.

This is Natalia’s second wall. If the manicure escapes, that’s already two wins in just two weeks of the program. Rodrigo and Jessilane face public judgment for the first time.

The result can still suffer an upheaval. In addition to the fierce result at UOL, the partial of the DCI points to the elimination of Natália with 45.40% of the votes. Rodrigo has 31.17%.

The formation of the wall shook the most guarded house in Brazil. The dynamic was quite different. Leader Tiago Abravanel nominated Rodrigo, and his double in the leader’s race, Pedro Scooby, was also entitled to one more nomination. He put Natalia in the hot seat.

Eliezer, immunized by the angel, can also indicate someone and chose Douglas Silva. Voting was half in the confessional and half in the open room. With five votes, Jessilane occupied the last spot in the hot seat. Arthur Aguiar was barely saved, as he received four votes.

Jessi, Natalia and Douglas competed in the back and forth, and the actor won. Nominated by the leader, Rodrigo was not entitled to participate in the competition.

Anitta asks for Rodrigo’s elimination

Even the singer Anitta commented on the second wall of the BBB 22. Before candidate for ‘crush’ Rodrigo, the famous was disappointed with the attitudes of the brother, as well as part of the public, and asked for him to be eliminated.

“What fun entertainment, people. The guy called @linndaquebrada a traveco. He told Barbara to fuck off just because she didn’t do what he wanted. It’s boring PACARAI. A sadness if Brazil prefers to leave bad people in the house for the sake of ‘entertainment’”, wrote the powerful.

Despite the support of some netizens, the owner of the hit ‘Bang’ was also criticized by fans of the manager for supporting ‘political correctness’. Part of the spectators believe that Rodrigo is a good player and should continue in the dispute, which has been lukewarm so far.

society that to entertain is to fight? Is it talking shit and disturbing the patience of the other? Are we giving the message to society that to stand out in life you have to “do whatever it takes”? Really encourage people to think that to get attention you have to do shit — Anita (@Anita) January 31, 2022

When will BBB 22 be eliminated?

Due to the Brazilian national team game, tomorrow’s BBB will start at a special time. The edition is scheduled to air at 23:30, Brasília time. The program should be shorter, only one hour long.

After the end of the live program, the eliminated person will participate in the BBB Network and will be interviewed by Rafa Kalimann. The public can follow the interview live on GloboPlay or on the Gshow website.

On Wednesday, whoever leaves the house more guarded will be at BBB – A Eliminação with Ana Clara Lima and Bruno de Luca at Multishow, at 11:30 pm.