Passenger who broke his leg jumping from a moving plane is sentenced to prison in the US





A Mexican man who tried to break into the cabin of a United Airlines flight, assaulted a flight attendant and then activated the emergency slide before jumping to the ground and breaking his leg, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. This is what an article published by the US Department of Justice shows.

Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, was convicted after pleading guilty to the charge of interfering with the safety of a flight on June 25, 2021. The flight in question, number UA-5365, had pulled away from the gate and was taxiing to the runway as Dominguez got out of his seat and ran toward the front of the plane.

An FBI statement described that Dominguez began banging on the locked cabin door, while prying on the handle. When he realized he couldn’t get into the cabin, he walked past a flight attendant and tried to open an emergency exit.

He managed to open the cabin door and, as the exit was “set” for departure, the slide was inflated. At this point, one of the other passengers tried to restrain Dominguez, but he managed to free himself and jumped through the door.

Regrettably, the Mexican missed the slide and instead landed on the asphalt below with a broken leg.

His “undisciplined conduct damaged the plane, putting it out of service for four days,” the report said.



