PBH requires proof of vaccination for events with up to 500 people – Cultura

THE Belo Horizonte City Hall went back, only partially, from the ordinance to the events. It will require the presentation of proof of the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 for the public and artists of all concert halls and shows, party houses, nightclubs and circus shows with an audience of up to 500 people.

The communication was made on the night of this Monday (31/1) by the press office of the Municipal Secretary of Sade. “With the updates, theaters, concerts, shows and the like with a seated audience of up to 500 people will need to present proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19, as long as there is no food and beverage service”, says the statement. note.

THE new ordinance be published this Tuesday (1/2), in the “Official Gazette”. In the case of an audience of more than 500 people, it will be necessary to present both the test with a negative result for COVID-19 and the proof of the complete vaccination schedule.

THE artistic class met for a demonstration late this morning, in front of the city hall. “Kalil, let the artist work!” were the slogans of the protesters. Over the weekend, there were posts on social media, with videos of actors asking the municipal government to let them work.

In the early afternoon, through its communication department, the Municipal Health Department confirmed that it would no longer be necessary to require proof of vaccination for the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and a PCR test. A few hours later, he changed his mind.

Canceled in 2021 due to the health crisis, the traditional Theater and Dance Popularization Campaign holds its 47th edition since January 13th. It has been occupying 29 theaters and alternative spaces in Belo Horizonte. Closing is scheduled for February 27.

Last week, when the requirement for a vaccination and test card was announced, some producers got ahead and canceled their participation in the event. the case of the shows “The Enchanted Book” (6/2, at Sesiminas, and 26 and 27/2, at Marlia); “Macho man” (3 to 6/2, at Funarte); “How far have we arrived” (6/2, at Marlia, and 11 to 20/2, at Funarte); “Taking orders” (31/1 and 2 and 3/2, at Feluma); “As santinhas do pau oco” (3/2, at Palcio das Artes, and 12/2, at Cine-Theatro Brasil Vallourec) and “Maternar” (3 to 6/2, at Teatro da Cidade).

Coordinator of the popularization campaign, Dilson Mayron says that anyone who purchased tickets for these shows will receive a refund. The sessions were held normally until Sunday (30/1). Yesterday’s, today’s and tomorrow’s performances have been cancelled. Tickets will also be refunded.

On Monday, online ticket sales were interrupted, and physical service stations were closed at Ptio Savassi and Cidade shopping malls.

The requirement for a complete vaccination schedule comes up against another issue. Ordinance of Special Secretary of Culture, in force since November 5, 2021, probe the requirement of a health passport in projects financed by the Rouanet Law. The law allows companies to deduct from the Income Tax amounts invested in cultural projects. In the decision, the special secretary for Culture, Mario Frias, determined that in cities that require proof of vaccination, events must adopt the virtual model.

The Popularization Campaign sponsored by the Rouanet Law.