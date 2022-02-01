PC: Download free games for today, January 31st, from Epic Games and Prime Gaming stores

The Free PC Games You Can Download Today, January 31

One of the free games in today, January 31st, It’s Daemon X Machinea science-fiction action title developed by Marvelous Inc.”Pilot your Arsenal, a fully customizable giant robot, and team up with other mercenaries to defend humanity from corrupt machines and other giant robots in this post-apocalyptic action game“, says the digital store. Available at Epic Games Store until the 3rd of February, when it will be exchanged for another title.

Besides the Epic Games Storea amazon Prime Gaming launched new free games for PRAÇA.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order : This puzzle adventure title is available until February 2, 2022.

: This puzzle adventure title is available until February 2, 2022. Total War: Warhammer : Title available until February 1, 2022.

: Title available until February 1, 2022. World WarZ: Aftermath : Title available until February 7, 2022.

: Title available until February 7, 2022. Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered : delivery available until next February 2, 2022.

: delivery available until next February 2, 2022. WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship : Multiplayer racing game available until February 1, 2022.

: Multiplayer racing game available until February 1, 2022. abandon ship : Available until February 1, 2022.

: Available until February 1, 2022. Paper Beast – Folded Edition : Available until February 1, 2022.

: Available until February 1, 2022. In Other Waters : Available until February 1, 2022.

: Available until February 1, 2022. Two Point Hospital: Available until February 1, 2022.



–Continues after advertising–

Epic Games Store Deals for Today, January 31

The Epic Games Store not only have free gamesbut also offers offers you can take advantage of for todayJanuary 31st:

Train Sim World 2: has a 50% discount. It stands at $5,750.

has a 50% discount. It stands at $5,750. for honor : you have an 85% discount. It remains at $2,985.

: you have an 85% discount. It remains at $2,985. Horizon Chase Turbo: you have a 75% discount. It remains at $1,755.

Steam Deals for Today, January 31st

during todayJanuary 31, Steam enabled Lunar New Year sales until the next February 3rdwith several offers on its platform, in which excellent video games stand out to choose and enjoy:

Fallout 4: has a 60% discount and costs $5,560.

has a 60% discount and costs $5,560. Take two : has a 50% discount and costs $15,950.

: has a 50% discount and costs $15,950. Rust : has a 33% discount and costs $9,983.

: has a 33% discount and costs $9,983. Guilty Gear Strive : has a 40% discount and costs $13,500.

: has a 40% discount and costs $13,500. Tales of Arise : has a 25% discount and costs US$21,375.

: has a 25% discount and costs US$21,375. Dragon Ball FighterZ : It has an 80% discount and costs US$7,500.

: It has an 80% discount and costs US$7,500. Soul Calibur VI : has an 80% discount and costs $11,800.

: has an 80% discount and costs $11,800. Shin Megami Tensei III Night HD Remaster : It’s 40% off and costs $13,499.

: It’s 40% off and costs $13,499. Resident Evil 3 Remake: It’s 70% off and costs $11,970.