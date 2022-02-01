PF says Bolsonaro did not commit crime of prevarication in the Covaxin case

Investigation report points out that reporting crimes to control bodies is not the president’s duty

THE Federal police (PF) concluded that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not commit a crime of malfeasance in the case of the vaccine negotiation Covaxin. The final report was sent to Minister Rosa Weber, from the Federal Court of Justice (STF). The investigation investigated alleged prevarication by the representative after a testimony by the federal deputy Luís Miranda (DEM-DF) and his brother, Luís Ricardo Miranda, a servant at the Ministry of Health. The two pointed out that Bolsonaro knew about an alleged overpricing scheme in the purchase of Covaxin doses.

The PF concluded, however, that reporting crimes to control bodies is not the president’s duty.” malfeasance. Legally, it is not a functional duty (read: legal), arising from the rule of competence of the position, to practice an official act of communication of irregularities by the President of the Republic”, says the report signed by delegate William Tito Schuman Marinho.

The corporation also said it was not necessary to listen to Bolsonaro. According to the PF, if the president was silent, the conduct would be “more of an absence of the fulfillment of a civic duty, but not a deviation from a functional duty.” The report concluded, however, that “there is no doubt” that Luis Miranda and his brother raised suspicions of irregularities in the purchase of the vaccine from the president. The PF highlighted, however, that the alleged irregularities were not the subject of the investigation. “The object of this police investigation is the act (or absence thereof), with a criminal legal aspect, attributed to the President of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro.”