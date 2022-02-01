PGR denounces Milton Ribeiro to the STF for the crime of homophobia

The complaint is based on an interview with the Minister of Education in which he spoke about sex education in schools; rapporteur of the case will be Dias Toffoli

The complaint against the Minister of Education was made this Monday, 31, by the Attorney General's Office



THE Attorney General’s Office (PGR) denounced the education Minister, Milton Ribeiroto the Federal Court of Justice (STF) for the crime of homophobia. The information was confirmed to Jovem Pan by the STF. The complaint was made this Monday, 31, and concerns an interview with the minister to the newspaper “The State of São Paulo” in which, when asked about sex education in schools, Ribeiro stated that the topic can prevent early pregnancy, but that he did not consider it necessary to address gender and sexuality issues in classrooms. “I think that teenagers, who often choose to walk the path of homosexuality (sic), have a very close family context, just do a search. They are misfit families, some. Lack of attention from the father, lack of attention from the mother. I see a 12, 13 year old boy choosing to be gay, he’s never been with a real woman, with a real man, and walking around. These are questions of values ​​and principles,” he said in the interview.

According to the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Humberto Jacques de Medeiros, RIbeiro’s speech “discriminates young people” because of their sexual orientation and disqualifies families of homosexuals. “By claiming that homosexual teenagers come from dysfunctional families, the accused (minister) discriminates against young people because of their sexual orientation and prejudicedly disqualifies the families in which they were raised, claiming that they are maladjusted, that is, outside the field of the fair course of the social order,” he said. Jacques. The complaint asks for the opening of a criminal action against Ribeiro, and it will be up to the STF to decide whether the minister will become a defendant in the process. The rapporteur of the case is the minister Toffoli days.