PGR denounces Minister Milton Ribeiro, of Education, to the STF for the crime of homophobia | Politics

The investigation was motivated by an interview by the Minister of Education to the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo” in September 2020. In it, Ribeiro linked homosexuality to “disadjusted families” and said that there were teenagers “choosing to be gay”.

Asked about sex education in schools, Ribeiro said that it is an important topic to prevent early pregnancy – but that he does not think it is necessary to discuss gender and sexuality issues in the classroom.

“I think that teenagers, who often choose to walk the path of homosexuality (sic), have a very close family context, just do a survey. They are misfit families, some. A boy of 12, 13 years old, choosing to be gay, has never been with a real woman, with a real man, and walking around. These are questions of values ​​and principles”, stated Ribeiro in the interview.

The complaint is the formal act in which the PGR asks for the opening of a criminal action against Milton Ribeiro. It is up to the STF to decide whether to receive the request – that is, whether Ribeiro becomes a defendant in the process. The rapporteur of the case is Minister Dias Toffoli.

TV Globo asked the MEC for a position on the case and is awaiting a return. After the negative repercussion of the interview, Milton Ribeiro said that the speech had been taken out of context and apologized.

Remember the minister’s statement in the video below:

Education minister says gays come from ‘disadjusted families’

According to the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Humberto Jacques de Medeiros, “by stating that homosexual teenagers come from maladjusted families, the accused (minister) discriminates against young people because of their sexual orientation and prejudicedly disqualifies the families in which they were raised, claiming to be maladjusted, that is, outside the field of the just course of the social order”.

Medeiros pointed out that the minister refused the offer of a non-prosecution agreement – ​​when there is an alternative understanding to judicial punishment.

For the PGR, Ribeiro’s answer in the interview “demeans members of this group and their families, emitting an unfounded discredit to people, inducing other social groups to consider discrimination as legitimate, damage without ballast as sustainable, as reinforcing the social stigma , as acceptable the worthlessness of people and as explainable the adoption and maintenance of behaviors of rejection and even violent hostility to this vulnerable human group”.

By law, the MP can make agreements not to report investigated persons to justice, as long as they confess the crime and comply with the terms agreed with the prosecutors. The agreement can be closed when the crime has a minimum sentence of less than four years.