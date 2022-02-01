PHOTO of tree trunk-like crater on Mars reveals details of Martian history

The photo was captured on June 13, 2021 in the Northern Hemisphere of the Red Planet by the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) orbiter of the joint ExoMars mission, in charge of ESA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, launched in 2016 to search for evidence of life on the planet. The image offers an impressive orbital panorama of the interior of a Martian crater filled with deposits, probably rich in water ice, with concentric rings like those found on tree trunks. Although, unlike trees, the crater rings do not indicate the According to the ESA statement, these ice remnants were deposited long ago, when the tilt of Mars' rotation axis facilitated the formation of ice deposits at lower latitudes than would be possible today. Mars' motion around the Sun gives rise to seasons, as on Earth, although, unlike our planet, its tilt has changed dramatically over long periods of time.

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently shared a peculiar image of the interior of a crater on Mars. The image is similar to the trunk of a giant tree, with its characteristic concentric rings.

The photo was captured on June 13, 2021 in the Northern Hemisphere of the Red Planet by the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) of the joint ExoMars missionby ESA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, launched in 2016 to look for evidence of life on the planet.
The image offers an impressive orbital view of the interior of a Martian crater filled with deposits, likely rich in water ice, with concentric rings like those found in tree trunks.
Although, unlike trees, the crater rings do not indicate their age, they do reveal details of the history of Mars.
According to the ESA statement, these ice remnants were deposited long ago, when the tilt of Mars’ rotation axis facilitated the formation of ice deposits at lower latitudes than would be possible today.

The movement of Mars around the Sun gives way to seasons, as on Earth, although, unlike our planet, its tilt has changed dramatically over long periods of time.

According to the researchers, the presence of rings and nearly circular cracks are likely “the result of seasonal temperature changes that cause cycles of expansion and contraction of the ice-rich material, which eventually leads to the development of fractures.”

