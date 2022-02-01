https://br.sputniknews.com/20220131/foto-de-cratera-de-marte-parecida-com-tronco-de-arvore-revela-details-da-historia-marciana-21220903.html

PHOTO of tree trunk-like crater on Mars reveals details of Martian history

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently shared a peculiar image of the interior of a crater on Mars. The image is similar… 31.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil

The photo was captured on June 13, 2021 in the Northern Hemisphere of the Red Planet by the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) orbiter of the joint ExoMars mission, in charge of ESA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, launched in 2016 to search for evidence of life on the planet. .The image offers an impressive orbital panorama of the interior of a Martian crater filled with deposits, probably rich in water ice, with concentric rings like those found on tree trunks.Although, unlike trees, the crater rings do not indicate the According to the ESA statement, these ice remnants were deposited long ago, when the tilt of Mars’ rotation axis facilitated the formation of ice deposits at lower latitudes than would be possible today. .Mars’ motion around the Sun gives rise to seasons, as on Earth, although, unlike our planet, its tilt has changed dramatically over long periods of time.

