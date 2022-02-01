Pilar and Samuel reveal whereabouts of ‘holy killer’ TV News

In the next chapter of Nos Tempos do Imperador, Samuel (Michel Gomes) and Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be close to finding the killer of Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim). After leaving the Paraguayan War (1864-1870) to try to prove the engineer’s innocence, they will receive precious information about the whereabouts of Salustiano (Alexandre Zachia). In the six o’clock soap opera, residents of a village will report that he has become a “saint”.

The two were married in the conflict and will live one last adventure in the final chapters of the story written by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. Despite even getting a confession from one of Tonico’s associates (Alexandre Nero), Samuel would have to go back to prison at the end of the war.

Combat extended with the escape of Solano López (Roberto Birindelli), he chose to disown the Brazilian Army to seek a way to prove that he did not kill his own father – a crime that occurred in the first chapter of the serial.

The couple will go straight to Bahia to find the real author of the shot that killed Colonel Ambrósio, father of Tonico and Samuel. In this Tuesday’s chapter (1st), the former enslaved will be recognized during the investigation in the Recôncavo. He will be looking for clues at Tonico’s farm where he was held captive.

But before he hastily flees with Pilar to avoid being caught, he will receive some valuable information. “After the death of Colonel Ambrósio, Salustiano went out there. I heard that he became a saint, it even works miracles”, says a local employee.

In Bahia, Pilar and Samuel ask for information

On horseback, Pilar and Samuel will go out asking other residents about Salustiano. Until a couple of migrants give them a direction to follow in search of the killer.

“It’s the saint! We were with him not long ago. He follows the road all his life. The young man will see the pilgrimage”, explains a woman. Pilar will be thrilled with the news: “See? Didn’t I say we were going to find Salustiano? Let’s prove your innocence!”, the doctor said, with a smile on her face.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next Saturday (5), giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

