PIS/Pasep 2022 will start to be paid in 8 days; see if you receive the salary bonus of up to R$ 1,212

In 2022, workers in the private and public sector will be able to receive the salary bonus from the PIS/Pasep from February, according to the official calendar. The amount refers to the base year 2020 and the employee may receive up to BRL 1,212.

How do I know if I am entitled to PIS/Pasep?

The PIS/Pasep is intended for those who have worked with a formal contract for at least five years. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

  • Be enrolled in PIS for at least five years

  • Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

  • Who earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average

  • It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

How to make a PIS/Pasep query?

To find out if you are entitled to PIS and Pasep, what is the value of the salary bonus, the date and the respective bank of receipt, the government is preparing a specific channel.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, since January 22, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card application or on the GOV.BR portal.

As of February, private sector workers will also be able to consult the PIS status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

Telephones for PIS/Pasep consultation

The telephone number to consult the PIS is the Alô Trabalhador central, telephone 158, which will also be available for assistance.

The call is free if you call from a home phone. If using a cell phone, the cost will be for a local call.

In the case of workers linked to Pasep, there is the option of calling the Banco do Brasil Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

The value of PIS/Pasep 2022 was affected by the increase in the minimum wage in 2022. In this new year, the minimum wage went from R$1,100 to R$1,212 [confira abaixo a tabela de valores atualizada].

The amount paid is up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,100, in 2021) and varies according to the time the person has worked. If she worked all year, she receives minimum wage. If you worked one month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage.

See the table of values ​​below:

1 month worked – BRL 101
2 months worked – BRL 202
3 months worked – BRL 303
4 months worked – BRL 404
5 months worked – BRL 505
6 months worked – R$ 606
7 months worked – R$ 707
8 months worked – BRL 808
9 months worked – BRL 909
10 months worked – BRL 1010
11 months worked – R$ 1,111
12 months worked – BRL 1,212

PIS/Pasep Calendar

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector













BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29





October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29




December March 31 December 29

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants












END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

