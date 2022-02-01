PIS/Pasep 2022 will start to be paid in 8 days; see if you receive the salary bonus of up to R$ 1,212

In 2022, workers in the private and public sector will be able to receive the salary bonus from the PIS/Pasep from February, according to the official calendar. The amount refers to the base year 2020 and the employee may receive up to BRL 1,212.

How do I know if I am entitled to PIS/Pasep?

The PIS/Pasep is intended for those who have worked with a formal contract for at least five years. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

Be enrolled in PIS for at least five years

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Who earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average

It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

How to make a PIS/Pasep query?



To find out if you are entitled to PIS and Pasep, what is the value of the salary bonus, the date and the respective bank of receipt, the government is preparing a specific channel.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, since January 22, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card application or on the GOV.BR portal.

As of February, private sector workers will also be able to consult the PIS status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

Telephones for PIS/Pasep consultation



The telephone number to consult the PIS is the Alô Trabalhador central, telephone 158, which will also be available for assistance.

The call is free if you call from a home phone. If using a cell phone, the cost will be for a local call.

In the case of workers linked to Pasep, there is the option of calling the Banco do Brasil Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

The value of PIS/Pasep 2022 was affected by the increase in the minimum wage in 2022. In this new year, the minimum wage went from R$1,100 to R$1,212 [confira abaixo a tabela de valores atualizada].

The amount paid is up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,100, in 2021) and varies according to the time the person has worked. If she worked all year, she receives minimum wage. If you worked one month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage.

See the table of values ​​below:

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

PIS/Pasep Calendar

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector



BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants