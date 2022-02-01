Plane with five people crashes on Nelson Piquet’s farm in DF – Nacional

Entrance to the Piquet Farm, in the Jardim Botânico region, where a plane crashed this Monday morning (1/31) (photo: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DAPress)

A gust of side wind at low altitude caused the plane to crash, in the morning of this Monday (31/1), at Fazenda Piquet, which belongs to former pilot Nelson Piquet.

what the Federal District Fire Department informs in a note released in the early afternoon. According to the corporation, seven vehicles and 31 military firefighters responded to the rescue call. Nobody got hurt.

“At the time of the accident, there were five people on the aircraft, including the pilot; all were attended by our teams and were unharmed. As a precaution, mother and baby who were on the plane, went to a health unit by their own means for an evaluation. More detailed medical advice. According to the pilot, who was landing the aircraft, it received a gust of side wind at low altitude that caused it to crash. On the aircraft there were three male adults and a mother with her two-month-old baby”, says the Fire Department.

According to information from the R7 portal and from the “Balano Geral SP” program, the victims were friends of Geraldo Piquet, Nelson Piquet’s brother.

Also according to the note released by the firefighters, the rescue call was received at 9:31 am. “The CBMaviao DF hazardous products teams were called to the scene to investigate the possible risks of fuel leakage. After evaluation, it was found that there was no more risk and that a good part of the product had already drained, even so, the battery of the aircraft was shut down.”

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) will carry out an investigation at the scene of the accident.