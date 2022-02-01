Poco X3 Pro with Snapdragon 860 on sale at Amazon Brazil – Tudo em Tecnologia

A sales success last year, Xiaomi’s Poco X3 Pro remains an excellent purchase option in 2022. The model has a fast gaming processor, high refresh rate screen and large battery in its datasheet. And today, the 8GB/256GB version has a special discount on Amazon Brazil starting at R$1999 in 10 interest-free installments.

About its features, POCO X3 Pro is built through a 6.67″ LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers high fluidity when browsing apps and games. In addition, it has a 20MP front camera for selfies and a quad rear camera setup (48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP).

In terms of performance, the smartphone delivers high performance with its Snapdragon 860 chipset. Manufactured by Qualcomm, this processor is capable of running heavy games and any other application without slowdowns. There’s also 8GB of RAM for good multitasking and 256GB of storage for lots of files. Finally, the 5,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging.

Screen: 6.67 IPS LCD, FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz

6.67 IPS LCD, FullHD+ resolution, 120 Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 RAM: 6GB or 8GB

6GB or 8GB Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

128GB or 256GB Back camera: 48 MP (main, f/1.79) + 8 MP (ultrawide, f/2.2, 119º) + 2 MP (macro, f/2.4) + 2 MP (depth, f/2.4)

48 MP (main, f/1.79) + 8 MP (ultrawide, f/2.2, 119º) + 2 MP (macro, f/2.4) + 2 MP (depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 20 MP

20 MP Dimensions: 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm

165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm Weight: 215 grams

215 grams Drums: 5,160 mAh with 33W recharge

5,160 mAh with 33W recharge Others: side fingerprint reader, 4G, stereo audio, Z-axis linear vibration motor

side fingerprint reader, 4G, stereo audio, Z-axis linear vibration motor Operational system: Android 11

