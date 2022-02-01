Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the Similarities to Kubanacan

A messenger from the future falls from the sky onto a beach in a quiet developing village. the synopsis of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a Game Freak game for the Nintendo Switch, could well describe another production that broke barriers: the Brazilian soap opera kubanacan.

Aired on Rede Globo between 2003 and 2004, the telenovela told the story of a time traveler who assumes the identity of Esteban. The traveler becomes the hero known as Big Fisher, after a beautiful day falls from the sky of the Caribbean island. Like this Legends: Arceus, kubanacan entered the Pokédex of Brazilian teledramaturgy for subverting pre-established standards for productions of the type, with an action and science fiction story.

kubanacan were Legends: Arceus for the 7pm TV track – or is the new Pokémon game the kubanacan of the franchise? The fact is that the two productions have curious similarities in the plot. If you are interested in knowing more about the history of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, check the list of other affinities that the title has with the Globo soap opera. But first, beware: this text contains some spoilers from the first 30 minutes of Legends: Arceus and the whole plot of kubanacan.

5. The warrior who fell from the sky

Pokémon and Kubanacan: two stories about time travelers who fall from the sky (Image: Montage/Canaltech/Nintendo/Globo)

Legends: Arceus starts with the mythical monster that gives the game its name talking to the protagonist of the adventure. Coming from the future, the trainer is sent to the Sinnoh of the past (known as Hisui) through a rift in space and time, positioned in the sky. The protagonist has a mission: to help the ancestors create a better relationship with wild and unknown creatures, the Pokémon.

Arceus is responsible for sending trainer back to Sinnoh’s past (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech/Lucas Arraz)

Tales of time travel are common in pop culture, which draws attention in Legends: Arceus are the similarities with the temporal plot shown in the Globo soap opera. The Big Fisherman, played by actor Marcos Pasquim, also falls from the sky after traveling through time. He carries the mission to help the ancestors of Kubanacan, to prevent the Phoenix weapon from being used against the United States, leading to the total destruction of the island.

4. Rescued on the beach with no memories

Trainer and Chunky Fisherman are found on the beach after falling from the sky (Image: Montage/Canaltech/Nintendo/Globo)

as in kubanacan, our tough trainer or trainer Legends: Arceus arrives in the past on a beach, without all the memories and unaware of the reason why he was transported in time.

In the Globo soap opera, Marcos Pasquim’s character is rescued from the water by the actors Danielle Winits (Marissol) and Vladimir Brichta (Enrico), who find the boy’s clothes strange: he fell from the sky naked, just wearing a necklace. In the Nintendo Switch exclusive game, our trainer is found unconscious and bewildered by Professor Laventon and the trio of starters: Cyndaquil, Oshawott and Rowlet.

Heroes of both productions are found without much knowledge of what happened (Image: Montage/Canaltech/Nintendo/Globo)

The coach isn’t naked (phew), but he also draws attention for the clothes of the future and a gadget he carries: the Arceus Phone. The device is a cell phone that has received special abilities from Arceus and will help the player during the adventure through Hisui.

3. A peaceful start

Kubanacan and Legends initial scenario: Arceus is a small developing village (Image: Montage/Canaltech/Nintendo/Globo)

Esteban disembarks from the sky after traveling to the past directly on the sands of Santiago, a fishing village that has only a few houses made of wood and straw. In Legends: Arceus, our first stop is also a small developing village. The coach travels straight to the heart of the Hisui region, the Jubilife village. The city resembles a village in feudal Japan and serves as a center of research operations. The place welcomes people who have come from various regions of the world to study Hisui.

Map of Hisui in Legends: Arceus and of Kubanacan in the Globo soap opera (Image: Montage/Canaltech/Nintendo/Globo)

2. A hero with many skills

Quickly, the Chunky Fisherman becomes a hero in kubanacan because he had knowledge brought from the future, such as reading and military training. In addition to being very strong and fast, the character knew fighting and medicine techniques not mastered by the people of Vila Santiago in the past.

Trainer reaches the past mastering techniques unknown to residents of Hisui (Image: Montage/Canaltech/Nintendo/Globo)

In Legends: Arceus, our trainer goes to the past mastering the art of capturing Pokémon, still in deep study by the Hisui region (the region has not established relationships with wild Pokémon). Legends: Arceus also introduces the protagonist with the beefiest physique in the entire franchise. In addition to having a crouch button, for the first time a Pokémon trainer has a button dedicated to the dodge move. Athletic!

1. Serving the country

Legends: Arceus introduces team intelligence and tactical behavior to deal with wild Pokemon (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech/Lucas Arraz)

Before facing the mission to destroy the Phoenix, Esteban and his descendants underwent military training in the Kubanacan government’s intelligence group. There is no sign of a deadly weapon in Legends: Arceus, but our protagonist will also undergo training with Hisui’s police force. As a member of the Survey Corps, the character is tasked with fighting another threat: the madness that has spread among giant Pokémon known as nobles.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available for Nintendo Switch. already the novel kubanacan can be watched in full on Globoplay. Unlike the Game Freak game, the soap opera has subtitles and voices in Brazilian Portuguese.