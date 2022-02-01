Police will examine images and organ of boy found on Guarapari beach

Material found by the PM at Praia do Ermitão, in Guararari. Credit: Photo reader of A Gazeta

The case is being investigated by the Civil Police, which is also analyzing video surveillance footage of the park. In the video, the couple appears entering the place, both dressed. The preliminary information is that they would have a farewell on the beach, as the boy would go to the United States.

Subsequently, there are images of the young woman appearing to be desperate. The boy was rescued with a cut on his belly and part of his intestines exposed. In the sand on the beach, the Military Police found what was supposed to be the other part of the boy’s intestine. The material was collected and taken to the Legal Medical Department (DML) to be examined.

Occurrence report on the case of a young man found with a cut on his belly on Guarapari beach. Credit: Photo reader A Gazeta

WHAT THE OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS SAY

In the Ciodes report, which sent a vehicle to the Anchieta Maternity Hospital, it is reported that a woman was admitted to the scene with cuts on her hand, legs and a bruise on her head. The official account points out that the injuries are “due to a fight she had with her boyfriend”.

In the Military Police Occurrence Bulletin, it is described that the service provided by the police took place at 9:26 am on January 16. The garrison reports that it attended an occurrence at the Anchieta Maternity Hospital, “to verify a situation of light bodily injury”, involving a young woman.

To the police, she reported that she was in Praia do Morro, in Guarapari, with a 20-year-old friend, and that after using narcotics, she didn’t remember anything else.

“However, when her consciousness returned, she remembers that she was being rescued by her parents, and her body had several bruises and cuts, and her friend had a deep cut in the region of the abdomen, being rescued to Hospital São Lucas, in Vitória”, says the text of the incident report.

It is also added that the police have guided the young woman and her family members “to take the necessary measures”, says the text.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The Civil Police is investigating the case of a 20-year-old man who was rescued with a deep cut on his belly in the early hours of January 16, at Praia do Ermitão, in Guarapari, two weeks ago.

The case gained social media this Sunday (30), when many mismatched versions on the subject were shared. the Gazette then went to the police to get the correct information about the investigation.

The young couple has not yet been heard by the Civil Police, which should happen this week. Through a note, PC confirmed that the case is being investigated by the Division of Homicide and Protection of the Person (DHPP) of Guarapari. The names of those involved were not disclosed.

So far, according to the police statement, “there is no way to say that the woman was involved in the facts.” It was also informed that “no suspect has been detained and that details of the investigation will not be released, for the time being”, according to the Civil Police note.

The boy was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) to the State Hospital of Urgency and Emergency (HEUE) – formerly São Lucas -, in Vitória, where he was admitted around 7:30 am on January 16. He was later transferred to Vitória Apart Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

For the Gazettethe hospital reported that “the patient in question has been admitted to the hospital since January 16, after undergoing previous treatment in another unit. He remains hospitalized, but the hospital is not authorized to provide clinical and status information of health”.

WHAT THE PM SAYS ABOUT THE CASE

Also in a note, the Military Police reported that they had received information that in Praia do Ermitão, located at the end of Praia do Morro, there were belongings of those involved in an attempted murder with a knife, which took place during the night.

“Then the military proceeded to the scene to verify the facts. After covering a trail of approximately one kilometer, the military saw blood on the beach, broken bottles, and pieces of the victim’s organs.

“Therefore, the garrison made contact with the Civil Police reporting what happened, for knowledge and appropriate action. The victim was admitted to the State Hospital of Urgency and Emergency (HEUE), former São Lucas. The situation was reported to DHPP”, says the note from the Military Police.

In an interview with reporter Roger Santana, from TV Gazettethe commander of the PM battalion that covers the Guarapari region, Lieutenant Colonel Caus, reported that the cut in the boy’s abdomen had been made by shards of glass.

The Military Police received an anonymous tip that a couple would be at Praia do Ermitão, a beach at the back of Praia do Morro, and there were facts and the couple ended up getting injured. A backpack with some belongings was found but there was no one there. When the day dawned, information arrived that the victim, a boy, was rescued by Samu and was admitted to the State Hospital of Urgency and Emergency, in Vitória, with a cut in the belly made by some shard of glass and he remains at the scene ” , said the soldier.

He added that the military did not find drugs on the beach. “We didn’t find any narcotics, but the information is that it was a couple. There was this boy and a girl who was with him at that place. I don’t know if it was an accidental accident, but only the Civil Police, he or a family member will be able to clarify better. the fact. It seems that now he is much better”, he explained.

The case gained prominence on social media during this Sunday and this Monday (31), with reports about what would have happened at the scene – information that, for now, has not been confirmed by the Civil Police.

Previously, the title of the report said that the boy’s intestine would be examined. However, what will be examined is the organ found next to the young man on the beach to identify if it is in fact his intestine. The information has been corrected.