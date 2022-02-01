Pope Francis: Legality is a guarantee of equality

“Transparency in tax management educates people to be more motivated to pay taxes, especially if the collection contributes to overcoming inequalities”. Words of Pope Francis upon receiving a delegation from the Italian Federal Revenue this Monday (31/01)

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

Pope Francis received on the morning of this Monday (31/01) a delegation from the Italian Federal Revenue (the Agency delle Entrate). In his introduction he said that he would like to share some teachings from the Gospel that could help everyone’s work, namely: legality, impartiality and transparency.

But first, the Pope said, “we must remember that there is no lack of references to the topic of taxes in the Bible. It has been part of everyday life since ancient times. All the empires that dominated the Holy Land, and even the kings of Israel, established systems However, he continued: “The Bible does not demonize money, but invites us to use it correctly, not to be its slaves, not to idolize it.” After recalling biblical episodes such as the tithe for the Levites, he said that this serves to “mature two truths in the conscience of the people: that of not being self-sufficient, because salvation comes from God; and that of being responsible for one another, starting with the most needy”. , “the principles of legality, impartiality and transparency become a valuable compass.”

Legality, guarantee of equality

When talking about the legality, Francis said that “today, as in biblical times, tax collectors are in danger of being perceived in society as an enemy.” And unfortunately, “a certain culture of mistrust can spread towards those charged with enforcing the law. However, this is a fundamental task, as legality protects everyone. It is a guarantee of equality.”

“The laws make it possible to maintain a principle of equity where the logic of interests generates inequalities. Fiscal legality is a way of balancing social relations, removing the forces of corruption, injustice and inequality”

At this point the Pope added that “in reality, taxation is a sign of legality and justice. It must favor the redistribution of wealth, protecting the dignity of the poor and the least, who are always at risk of being crushed by the powerful. When taxation is just, it is for the common good”, appealing: “Let us work so that the culture of the common good can grow, so that we can take seriously the universal destiny of goods, which the social doctrine of the Church continues to teach today, inheriting it from Scripture and the Fathers of the Church”.

Impartiality: model of social justice

When reflecting on the impartiality in the work of the members of the Italian Federal Revenue delegation, the Pope stated that, contrary to cases of tax evasion, illicit payments and generalized illegality, one must always remember “the honesty of many people who do not shy away from their obligations, who pay their debts and thus contribute to the common good. And that “the scourge of evasion is answered by the simple righteousness of many taxpayers, and this is a model of social justice.”

“There is the ‘craftsmanship of the common good’ that must be considered, because honest consciences are the true wealth of society”

Concluding this point on impartiality, he recalled St. Paul who said: “Give to each his due: the tax to whom it is due; the rate to whom it is due; the reverence to whom it is due; the honor to which it is due.”

Transparency: Educates people to pay taxes

As for the transparency of duty, Francis once again recalled the Bible citing the episode of Zacchaeus, who was converted and recognized not only his own sins but that this left him isolated. So give back and share. “And so he openly declares what he will do: half of what he has he will give to the poor, and he will give back four times as much to those he stole. In this way, he gives transparency the money that passes through your hands.” Pondering said:

“Tax authorities are often perceived negatively if it is not clear where and how public money is spent. This can lead to suspicion and discontent. Those who manage the wealth of all have a grave responsibility not to enrich themselves.”

In conclusion, the Pope quotes the priest Primo Mazzolari who wrote in 1948 to Catholic parliamentarians elected in the Italian Parliament: “Reducing the misery of others is not always possible: but not taking misery for one’s own benefit is always possible. It is the first duty, the first Christian witness”.

Finally, the Pope said to those present:

“Transparency in money management, which comes from the sacrifices of many working men and women, reveals freedom of spirit and educates people to be more motivated to pay taxes, especially if the collection contributes to overcoming inequalities, investing in more work. , ensuring good health and education for all, creating infrastructure that facilitates social life and the economy”.