Pregnant woman is denied return to New Zealand and receives offer of refuge from Taliban – International

WELLINGTON – A pregnant New Zealand journalist denounced that she had to be sheltered by the regime Taliban at the Afghanistan after his country, which enforces strict measures at its borders to fight Covid-19, denied an emergency safe-conduct. “This is a major breach of trust,” he said. Charlotte Bellis this Sunday, the 30th, in an interview with Radio New Zealand from Kabul.

In an open letter published by the newspaper New Zealand Herald, the journalist explains that she worked in Afghanistan for the Al Jazeera channel and, upon returning to doha, at the Qatar, the station’s headquarters, found out she was pregnant. As Qatar prohibits pregnancy outside of marriage, she decided to keep the situation under wraps while she arranged to return to New Zealand.

But the problem is that his country closed its borders in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and allows few citizens to enter, with a quarantine system that has few vacancies, very disputed and difficult to obtain.

The country was supposed to ease the rule in February, which would allow Charlotte to give birth in May in New Zealand, but the government delayed changing the rules due to the Omicron variant.

The journalist applied for a spot on urgent cases, but New Zealand officials said she did not qualify for an exemption under strict border controls.

Bellis then decided to ask Taliban officials for help in Afghanistan, the only country for which both she and her partner, photographer Jim Huylebroek, have visas.

Taliban representatives proposed their return to the country. “We’re happy for you, you can come and you won’t have any problems,” said the interlocutors, explained Charlotte Bellis in the interview.

“In my time of need, the New Zealand government said you are not welcome here,” lamented the journalist in the article. He added: “When the Taliban offer asylum to a pregnant and unmarried woman, you know you are in a difficult situation.”

Bellis, who asked a few months ago at a news conference what the Taliban would do to guarantee the rights of women and girls, says it is “brutally ironic” that he now has to question his own government.

After publicly denouncing her situation and seeking the help of lawyers, Bellis says she was contacted by the New Zealand authorities, who said her rejected application is being reviewed again.

The New Zealand minister responsible for the fight against covid, Chris Hipkins, said that he requested a review of the procedure, which in this case, “at first glance, seems to deserve further explanation”./ AFP